Johnston, Winters Named Fiesta Bowl MVPs
The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl proved an immensely entertaining affair as the No.2 Michigan Wolverines and the No.3 TCU Horned Frogs duked it out for 60 minutes to determine who would advance to the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game. TCU emerged victorious in a historic 51-45 slugfest, the highest-scoring Fiesta...
Northern Texas PGA Moves into New Home
The Northern Texas Professional Golfers’ Association (NTPGA) has been getting comfortable in its new headquarters in Frisco. The association officially moved in on December 7, Community Impact reported. The building is called the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House and is founded on the Frisco PGA...
Texas Among Most Competitive Rental Markets
The Dallas-Fort Worth rental market continued to heat up in 2022, sparking fierce competition from both local and out-of-state apartment seekers. North Texas ranked as one of the top most competitive rental markets in 2022, according to a recent Rental Competitivity Report by the resident services platform RentCafe.com. To compile the report, RentCafe’s research team analyzed Yardi Systems apartment data across 135 rental markets in the United States.
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
Bennett Speaks on Dallas Crime
In a speech given before Christmas to a gathering of business and civic leaders, hotelier Monty J. Bennett touched upon the scourge of crime impacting the city of Dallas. At the December Metroplex Civic & Business Association (MCBA) luncheon, Bennett addressed a full room and challenged the leaders present not to remain complacent about crime.
Dallas Prepared for Smart City Future
When it comes to being ready for the future, Dallas ranks among the best-equipped cities in the country. According to a study conducted by ProptechOS, a real estate software company based out of Sweden, the Big D lands at No.7 on the index of U.S. cities best prepared for a “smart city” future, scoring 69.6 out of a possible 100 points.
Local County Fastest Growing in U.S.
Kaufman County is the fastest-growing county in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county includes cities such as Terrell, Crandall, and Forney. “We’re seeing tremendous growth in all of the counties surrounding Dallas,” Lloyd Potter, director of the Texas Demographic Center, told The Dallas Morning News. “These counties are largely growing because there’s economic opportunity, meaning that we’re growing jobs in Texas.”
D14’s Paul Ridley | Crime Boss Runner-Up
With the New Year in full swing, the City of Dallas’ crime data continues to trickle in, fleshing out the City’s crime analytics, and it appears that Councilman Paul Ridley’s District 14 was the third-most crime-ridden district in Dallas in November. As previously reported in the Crime...
Dallas’ First Homicide of 2023
An 18-year-old suspect is wanted by Dallas police in what they are calling the city’s first homicide of the new year, according to a news release. On January 1, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff.
Big Thought Fundraises for Children of Dallas
Celebrating 30 years of having an impact in the city of Dallas, Big Thought has announced the highly anticipated return of its Big Night fundraising event. The event will take place on March 4, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Big Thought is...
Local Child Hit by Celebratory Gunfire
A local child is recovering after being struck by a bullet amid New Year’s celebrations. Arlington police officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Roberts Circle around 12:20 a.m. early Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 12-year-old boy had been...
The Galleria Is Not Closing, Despite Rumors
Despite viral rumors online, the Galleria Dallas is not closing. On Tuesday, the Galleria Dallas general manager, Angie Freed, stated on the mall’s Facebook page. The statement directly responded to rumors that the mall was closing down. The Galleria has been open since 1982. Last week the ownership of...
Sundance Square Rings In New Year
Fort Worth rang in the New Year on Saturday night at Sundance Square for the first time since 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured live music, food trucks, live street performances, fireworks, and a countdown to midnight. Sundance Square’s chief of security, Ed Kraus, told WFAA that the...
Local Radio Station Gets New-Year Revamp
A local radio station has kicked off the new year with a fresh coat of paint and a stronger focus on local music, artists, news, and entertainment. On January 1, Dallas-based Deep Ellum Radio (DER) relaunched its free online radio station to include an assortment of new music, podcasts, local news updates, and more.
Salvation Army Asks for Continued Support
With Christmas and New Year’s now over, The Salvation Army is asking Texans to continue giving to those in need. Major Paul McFarland, the area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas, told The Waxahachie Sun that despite challenges seen in 2022, North Texans continued to give. “The...
