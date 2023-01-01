Sunday’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers has been flexed into the Sunday Night Football slot, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This decision comes with a bit of controversy. The Lions would be eliminated before kickoff and have nothing to play for if the Seattle Seahawks defeat the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET, leaving this game meaningless. From a neutral perspective, let’s hope that is avoided so that there is still a lot on the line when these two square off on Sunday night. If the Rams can pull off the upset, it makes this a win-or-go-home game between the bitter rivals. A tie would send Detroit into the postseason, while Green Bay would miss the playoffs for just the third time since 2009.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO