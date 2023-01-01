Read full article on original website
Related
National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2023
Some entries have been placed on previous trade lists for prior years but have survived. Still others have closed multiple locations and are striving to hang on. Several are expected to permanently close.
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurant
Inside the first fully automated McDonald's in America where robots have taken overPhoto byMcDonald. McDonald's recently developed a fully automated restaurant in Texas that is entirely controlled by machines, removing the need for human interaction, this has left people on the internet divided.
These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)
Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
McDonald's unveiled an automated store. Some consumers aren't loving it.
McDonald's new test restaurant near Fort Worth, Texas could be the future of fast-food operators: Instead of human workers handing you a bag at the drive-thru, an automatic conveyer belt brings your order to the window. Ordering is done through kiosks or an app — no humans involved there, either.
Walmart Charged Customers Double
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
I tried 8 new Taco Bell menu items this year, and the best one was the cheapest
From the delicious 7-Layer Nacho Fries to the disappointing Beefy Melt Burrito, Taco Bell took plenty of risks with its menu this year.
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon
Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Wendy's Has a Free Food Plan to Keep You From McDonald's, Burger King
The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about. This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more...
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How
K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles
Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
Thrillist
This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4
You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?
Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
Comments / 4