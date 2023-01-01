Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Aaron Rodgers Explains How Damar Hamlin Injury ‘(F’d) Me Up’
Tuesday was a difficult and quiet day across the NFL, as the football world waited for some sort of positive updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent the night in the intensive care and remains in critical condition.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Patriots Player Takes Issue With Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Patriots rookie Jack Jones is among many who believe Skip Bayless went too far Monday night. The FS1 broadcaster and “Undisputed” co-host is under fire for a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals before having his heartbeat restored. Bayless later issued an apology, but his initial tweet might’ve caused irreparable damage.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Boomer Esiason Rips Mac Jones, Says There’s ‘Douchiness’ To Patriots QB
Think you’re the biggest Mac Jones hater on the block?. Boomer Esiason would like you to hold his beer — or espresso martini, or whatever. The NFL quarterback-turned-analyst was asked about the New England Patriots signal-caller on Monday morning, and he didn’t hold back. Esiason clearly is among the many turned off by Jones’ on-field outbursts and behavior, which he believes is unbecoming of an NFL quarterback.
Bills-Bengals Game Officially Suspended After Demar Hamlin Injury
The NFL has temporarily suspended a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following an injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and was attended to for north of 20 minutes after making a tackle in the first quarter. Joe Danneman of Fox19 in Cincinnati reported Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance after receiving AED and CPR on the field.
Patriots-Bills Kickoff Time Announced As NFL Releases Week 18 Schedule
The New England Patriots will close out their 2022 regular season with an early-afternoon game in Buffalo. Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game at Highmark Stadium will be played at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced Monday. Here is the league’s full Week 18 schedule:. The Patriots remain alive in the...
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Patriots Legends Poke Fun At Christian Barmore’s Sack Celebration
Christian Barmore made his presence felt in the New England Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. In fact, he drew the attention of a couple of legendary teammates. Late in the fourth quarter, Barmore got home for a sack on Dolphins third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Naturally...
Patriots Would Face One Of These Three Teams In Round 1 Of Playoffs
Entering the weekend, there was a scenario in which the Patriots could face the Ravens in Round 1 of the NFL playoffs. That would’ve been the ideal outcome for New England, as Baltimore is a notch below some of the AFC’s top contenders. Well, those hopes died Sunday...
Bob Costas Disagrees With ‘Generalization’ About Damar Hamlin’s Injury
There was a popular take within the sports world about NFL player safety after Damar Hamlin went down Monday night in Cincinnati. Bob Costas isn’t on board with it. Hamlin had a cardiac arrest and needed to have his heartbeat restored at Paycor Stadium after making a first-quarter hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. As the scary situation unraveled, many pointed to Hamlin’s collapse as another example of the athletic brutality that can only be found in the NFL.
Positive Update Provided On Damar Hamlin’s Condition Following Collapse
After nearly 24 hours of waiting, some good news has finally been reported on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe,” Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweeted Tuesday. “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.
Could Patriots-Bills Be Postponed? Here’s Latest From NFL
NFL officials aren’t planning to reschedule this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. But they’re not ruling that out, either. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters that the league had not discussed postponing Patriots-Bills in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s injury and hospitalization Monday night.
Where Things Stand With Patriots, Bills Amid Week 18 Uncertainty
As of right now, the Patriots and Bills are scheduled to play this Sunday afternoon in a game that carries substantial playoff implications. But could things change between now and then? We still have no idea. With Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition — but improving — in...
NFL Community Rallies Around Bills’ Damar Hamlin After Injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a horrifying injury in Buffalo’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, prompting a wave of support from the NFL community. In the first quarter of the Week 17 matchup, Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After getting to his feet, the 24-year-old collapsed to the ground before receiving emergency medical treatment on the field — eventually being transported off via ambulance.
Bears QB Justin Fields Won't Play Week 18
Justin Fields’s season has come to an end. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chicago Bears are sitting their prized quarterback for Week 18’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields, who is nursing a hip injury, absorbed seven sacks in last week’s 41-10 loss to the Detroit...
What Sean McDermott Told Zac Taylor After Damar Hamlin’s Injury
After watching Damar Hamlin go down in terrifying fashion Monday night, Sean McDermott instantly was no longer interested in coaching a football game. The Bills head coach expressed as much to his Week 17 counterpart, Zac Taylor, as the pair convened after the Buffalo safety left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance. Hamlin needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he made his way to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
How Speculated Option For Bills-Bengals Game Might Impact AFC Standings
There’s no debating the well-being of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains of the utmost concern for the NFL with Week 18 approaching. The scary incident took hold of the NFL community Monday night when Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest on the field and needed to be transported to a Cincinnati hospital.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke to Start Week 18, Sam Howell Will See Action
According to cbssports.com, Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Fifth-round rookie QB Sam Howell will also see game action for the first time this season. The decision likely spells the end of Carson Wentz’s time in Washington. Returning to the starting...
