Read full article on original website
Related
‘Crisis’ as at least 500 migrants arrive in Florida Keys
At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.Separately, 160 migrants arrived by...
Nearly 500 migrants come ashore in Florida Keys, forcing major park to close
A massive wave of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, as some 500 people believed to be from Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean came ashore in what local officials described as a major “crisis.” The arrivals forced authorities to close Dry Tortugas National Park, where some 300 migrants arrived over New Year’s and were met by first responders who did their best to provide aid, including food and water. At about the same time, another 160 migrants landed by boat in other parts of the Florida Keys, officials said. Then on Monday, two new groups of migrants...
Cruise ships returning to Florida ports rescue 24 migrants, including five from Cuba
At least 24 migrants bound for the Florida coast were rescued by two cruise ships Monday after their makeshift vessels were stranded at sea.
2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast
Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said.Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday, and crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small vessel about 29 miles (46 kilometers) northwest of Cuba.Once the migrants were rescued from their drifting boat, the Carnival Celebration crew members contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, which took them into custody offshore, said Matt Lupoli, a spokesperson for...
Hundreds of migrants in Florida in what sheriff calls ‘crisis’
At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff's office described on Monday as a “crisis."
Body of woman who went overboard a cruise ship found off Florida coast, Coast Guard says
An MSC Cruises passenger died Thursday after going overboard as a ship approached Port Canaveral, the cruise line confirmed.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
Sailboat with another 200 migrants lands in Florida Keys as ‘humanitarian crisis’ continues
The "mass migrant crisis" affecting the Florida Keys continued to worsen Tuesday as a sailboat carrying another 200 migrants landed in Key Largo.
More migrants land in Keys, risking lives to escape ‘terrible situation’ in Cuba
About 40 men, women and some small children entered the next stage in their migration from Cuba to the United States Wednesday when they were processed by the Border Patrol at the agency’s station in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon.
Migrant influx from Cuba forces Florida national park to close
Dry Tortugas National Park, a group of islands west of Florida, will remain closed until further notice due to a growing number of boats arriving from Cuba, US authorities announced Monday. "Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park," the statement added.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Several Hundred Cuban Migrants Land At Dry Tortugas National Park
Approximately 300 migrants hoping to reach the United States by boat landed the past few days at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, where authorities plan to close the park Monday while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate the individuals, provide care where necessary, and coordinate their transport to Key West.
Click10.com
140 Haitian migrants land in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning after a sail freighter with what appeared to be more than 100 Haitian migrants onboard attempted to make landfall in Key Largo. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 140 people were seen coming onto land in a neighborhood just...
Wave of migrants off Florida coast prompts closure of national park, officials say
About 300 migrants had arrived in small boats at the Dry Tortugas National Park — about 70 miles west of Key West — over the New Year's Day weekend.
Mayorkas says massive migrant numbers 'straining our system,' calls for Congress to act
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is warning that the numbers being encountered at the border are already straining the resources of Customs and Border Protection.
Illegal migration to Spain drops in 2022
The number of migrants arriving illegally in Spain dropped by more than a quarter in 2022 over the previous year, mainly due to a fall in sea crossings, the interior ministry said Tuesday. The number of migrants who arrived by sea in the archipelago fell to 15,682 in 2022 from 22,316 in the previous year, about 30 percent less.
Bolivian ex-minister gets prison in US bribery case
A former Bolivian cabinet minister was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison in Florida Wednesday after pleading guilty to money laundering in a bribery scheme, the US Justice Department said. The four others in the operation pleaded guilty last year and were sentenced in June to up to 42 months in prison.
kalkinemedia.com
Migrants in peril rescued by Italy coastguard: charity
A charity monitoring migrant boats in the Central Mediterranean said Monday the Italian coastguard had pulled around 50 people to safety after repeated appeals for help. Alarm Phone, a hotline used by migrants in distress, tweeted that it was "relieved to confirm that the Italian coastguard has eventually rescued" the people, who had first called for help on Sunday.
"It's just really heartbreaking," residents react to migrant landings in Keys
MIAMI - Dramatic video shows the moment Haitian migrants jumped off their boat and made their way to shore just off the Key Largo coast. "It's just really heartbreaking," said Key Largo resident Doug Rudd. He watched from his home as some 130 migrants made their way to land. Many raising their arms, excited to be here. "As soon as it ran aground, people started diving off the ship and they started swimming and walking to shore," Rudd said. Amos Augustin was on board that sailboat. He said they were in rough seas since Friday making the 700-mile journey from Haiti. "Haiti is...
Comments / 0