Read full article on original website
Related
Mesquite Local News
Mission: Dennis and Mary lee Taylor
Elder Dennis and Sister Mary lee Taylor returned home Dec. 16 after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served an 18 month mission in the England Birmingham Mission. Elder and Sister Taylor have been asked to speak Sunday, Jan. 8 in the Mesquite...
Mesquite Local News
Best of Mesquite ballots due
The January issue of Mesquite Monthly contains the Best of Mesquite ballot, that is due by the end of the month. You can drop the ballot off at the UPS Store or Checks N Mail. They are due by Jan. 31. The Mesquite Monthly Best of Mesquite is the only...
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, December 25
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for December 25.
Fox5 KVVU
Mesquite police detective arrested for DUI while in patrol car, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Mesquite Police Department detective was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while in a patrol car on Nov. 13, authorities said Monday. Detective Gustavo Garcia, 35, was seen swerving between lanes near mile marker 68 on Highway 93 at about 9 p.m....
Washington murder suspects arrested after chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite
Two people wanted for murder in Lacey, Washington were arrested a few miles outside of Mesquite, Nevada on Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that began in North Las Vegas.
Comments / 0