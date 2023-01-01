ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Local News

Mission: Dennis and Mary lee Taylor

Elder Dennis and Sister Mary lee Taylor returned home Dec. 16 after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served an 18 month mission in the England Birmingham Mission. Elder and Sister Taylor have been asked to speak Sunday, Jan. 8 in the Mesquite...
Mesquite Local News

Best of Mesquite ballots due

The January issue of Mesquite Monthly contains the Best of Mesquite ballot, that is due by the end of the month. You can drop the ballot off at the UPS Store or Checks N Mail. They are due by Jan. 31. The Mesquite Monthly Best of Mesquite is the only...
