Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs Arrives at Hospital to Visit Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was seen visibly emotional at Paycor Stadium after his teammate and second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, has now been visited by...
‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers
So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction
Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position. According to...
Atlanta ‘Building Our Resume’: Ridder Leads Young Falcons to Last-Second Win
The Atlanta Falcons played host to the Arizona Cardinals inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in NFL Week 17, recording a last-second 20-19 win that is meaningful in at least one sense. "We are out of the playoffs," A.J. Terrell said of this NFL's-youngest roster, "but everybody is building their resume."
Lions Target CB, DL in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Lions have a chance at clinching a playoff spot going into the final week of the 2022 regular season. Yet, the minds of many Detroit fans are still focused on what the organization is going to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Presently, Lions general...
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders
The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about...
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft
Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
Bears Add Long Snapper to Practice Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday has been signed to the Bears practice squad. Canaday played in 67 games over five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Steelers from 2016-21. Canaday was the Steelers long snapper for 64 games from 2017 through 2020 and was released just before the 2021 regular season after losing his job to Christian Kuntz in a camp battle.
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s coaching vacancy and, naturally, rumors swirled. But the Wolverines coach addressed his future with the program and it sounds like he’s leaning one way.
Browns-Steelers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale and will attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh needs a win in addition to losses (or ties) by both the Patriots and Dolphins in order to secure the final AFC playoff spot. The Steelers will look to carry...
