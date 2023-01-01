ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division

In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills WR Stefon Diggs Arrives at Hospital to Visit Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was seen visibly emotional at Paycor Stadium after his teammate and second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, has now been visited by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers

So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction

Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell

View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position. According to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Target CB, DL in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Lions have a chance at clinching a playoff spot going into the final week of the 2022 regular season. Yet, the minds of many Detroit fans are still focused on what the organization is going to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Presently, Lions general...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders

The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft

Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Add Long Snapper to Practice Squad

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday has been signed to the Bears practice squad. Canaday played in 67 games over five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Steelers from 2016-21. Canaday was the Steelers long snapper for 64 games from 2017 through 2020 and was released just before the 2021 regular season after losing his job to Christian Kuntz in a camp battle.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s coaching vacancy and, naturally, rumors swirled. But the Wolverines coach addressed his future with the program and it sounds like he’s leaning one way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns-Steelers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale and will attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh needs a win in addition to losses (or ties) by both the Patriots and Dolphins in order to secure the final AFC playoff spot. The Steelers will look to carry...
PITTSBURGH, PA

