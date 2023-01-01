ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division

In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: ‘I Get It,’ Says Failed QB

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention as they lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something almost as valuable: fan support. Not that Commanders fans were exactly fired up to see Wentz back in as the starting...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills WR Stefon Diggs Arrives at Hospital to Visit Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was seen visibly emotional at Paycor Stadium after his teammate and second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, has now been visited by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction

Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Cut, T.Y. Hilton ‘Even More’ Snaps

After signing with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has seen his role steadily increasing. And this week?. “I could see him getting even more [snaps] this week," coach Mike McCarthy said in anticipation of Dallas' regular-season finale at Washington. Yes, we can see that now, too, as on...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders

The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

REACTION: Hendon Hooker Declares, Leader In The Clubhouse for 2023

Tennesse lost one of their top quarterbacks of the decade on Monday. Hendon Hooker opted for the professional level after one of the best offensive outputs in recent Volunteer memory. Hooker threw for over 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns against two interceptions in 2022. His efficiency outside the numbers was...
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 17, plus more from our staff. Finally the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Target CB, DL in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Lions have a chance at clinching a playoff spot going into the final week of the 2022 regular season. Yet, the minds of many Detroit fans are still focused on what the organization is going to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Presently, Lions general...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Add Long Snapper to Practice Squad

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday has been signed to the Bears practice squad. Canaday played in 67 games over five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Steelers from 2016-21. Canaday was the Steelers long snapper for 64 games from 2017 through 2020 and was released just before the 2021 regular season after losing his job to Christian Kuntz in a camp battle.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns-Steelers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale and will attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh needs a win in addition to losses (or ties) by both the Patriots and Dolphins in order to secure the final AFC playoff spot. The Steelers will look to carry...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell

View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position. According to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Saints

RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. WR: Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith, Andre Roberts. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy. DT: Matt Ioannidis, Marquan McCall. DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Amaré Barno, Henry Anderson. SAM: Shaq Thompson, Cory...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mike McDaniel January 4 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- To start off his media session, McDaniel discusses the events of Monday night involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. McDaniel says...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s coaching vacancy and, naturally, rumors swirled. But the Wolverines coach addressed his future with the program and it sounds like he’s leaning one way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills at Bengals: Will Mahomes Watch ‘Past Bedtime’?

How important is this “Monday Night Football” game?. Patrick Mahomes might even stay up “past my bedtime” to watch it. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills face off in "The Jungle" tonight to battle for supremacy in the AFC. The Bills can earn the top seed...
CINCINNATI, OH

