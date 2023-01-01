Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers
So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction
Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
Boomer Esiason Rips Patriots Mac Jones: ‘Douchiness!’
After a 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. Mac Jones enjoyed one of his better performances, completing 20 out of 31 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. So why is Boomer Esiason criticizing Jones?. Remember when Jones...
FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft
Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders
The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about...
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Saints
RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. WR: Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith, Andre Roberts. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy. DT: Matt Ioannidis, Marquan McCall. DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Amaré Barno, Henry Anderson. SAM: Shaq Thompson, Cory...
Lions Target CB, DL in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Lions have a chance at clinching a playoff spot going into the final week of the 2022 regular season. Yet, the minds of many Detroit fans are still focused on what the organization is going to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Presently, Lions general...
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Bears Add Long Snapper to Practice Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday has been signed to the Bears practice squad. Canaday played in 67 games over five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Steelers from 2016-21. Canaday was the Steelers long snapper for 64 games from 2017 through 2020 and was released just before the 2021 regular season after losing his job to Christian Kuntz in a camp battle.
5 Free Agents Who Could Help Colts Offense in 2023
The one thing that has taken the most criticism this season for the Indianapolis Colts has been the offense. Whether it’s how porous the line looks having given up the second-most sacks in the NFL with 58, the abysmal passing attack (23rd in NFL), or the non-existent running game (24th), it is the offense that will need complete re-tooling this offseason.
NFL Draft Profile: Marcus Cushnie, Linebacker, Massachusetts Minutemen
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Betting Odds: Commanders Huge Underdogs vs. Cowboys in Week 18. By Adam Schultz Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s coaching vacancy and, naturally, rumors swirled. But the Wolverines coach addressed his future with the program and it sounds like he’s leaning one way.
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position. According to...
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement,' Buffalo Bills say
The Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition after a seemingly routine tackle caused his heart to stop beating. The 24-year-old is expected to remain in intensive care, the team said.
