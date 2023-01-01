ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawling, NY

Obituary, Joanne P. Friedman

Joanne P. Friedman, 58, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Joanne was a logistics coordinator for Curtis Instruments in Mount Kisco, NY. Born on March 30, 1964 in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the...
DOVER PLAINS, NY
Oituary, Peter J. Woichik

Peter J. Woichik, a lifetime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 29, 2022; he was 68. Born in Sharon, CT on June 4, 1954, he was one of six children born to the late John and Blanche (Janus) Woichik. Peter attended Dover High School and Dutchess County BOCES. He was a mechanic, first at Kimberly Clark in New Milford, CT, and then at various garages, including Dutchess Auto Body in Pawling. In more recent years, he worked in his own garage in Wingdale.
WINGDALE, NY
Obituary, Linda A. Trombacco

Linda A. Trombacco, 84, a ten-year resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 10, 1938 in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose Engelhardt. On April 6, 1957 in Yonkers, NY, she married Richard C. Trombacco who predeceased her on December 30, 2019.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
ANCRAM OPERA HOUSE RECEIVES $40,000 GRANT FROM NEW YORK STATE COUNCIL ON THE ARTS

ANCRAM OPERA HOUSE RECEIVES $40,000 GRANT FROM NEW YORK STATE COUNCIL ON THE ARTS. [Ancram, NY] – The Ancram Opera House (AOH) is delighted to start the new year with the announcement of a grant award totaling $40,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. This is a four-fold increase from previous year’s NYSCA grants to AOH.
ANCRAM, NY

