WSET
Roanoke Police find no evidence of shooting after initial report, 1 man arrested
The Roanoke Police Dept. has announced that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired that caused one man to be hospitalized on New Year's Day. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was initially told there was a man with a gunshot wound...
WSET
'Loss of senses:' Bedford Police look for missing truck, wanted man in separate incidents
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Nearly a week into the new year and the Bedford Police Department is experiencing an increase in crimes in the area. On Thursday, BPD shared a message expressing just that, along with a plea to find a stolen truck. "People, people, people. Has the new...
WSET
51-year-old of Bassett charged after malicious wounding in Martinsville: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in Martinsville. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke to deputies. It was immediately apparent that she had injuries to her neck and face. Due to her injuries, she was air-lifted to a medical facility in Roanoke, deputies said.
WSET
Vehicle fire on Karnes Road in Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire threatening a home in Bedford on Friday. This incident happened at the 1600 block of Karnes Road. Due to the large plum of smoke seen from several miles away from the incident and the...
WSET
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office warns the public on jury scam calls
MONTGOMERY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to stay alert for jury scam calls. "If you receive a phone call saying you've missed jury duty and you have to pay money via gift cards, DO NOT PAY, " Deputies said. Court officials and...
WSET
The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify individuals
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals in the attached photos. They're asking for the public's help. If you are able to identify the individuals in the attached photos you are asked to contact Ofc. Arrington at (540)483-9275.
WSET
Henry County K9 retires after 6 years in service
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After six years on the ground serving his community, a K9 named Melo retired from the Henry County Sheriff's Office. The partner of Sergeant Sara Munn for the past four years, Melo was born in Germany in 2015. He's been serving Henry County since he was about a year old.
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and […]
WSET
Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
wfxrtv.com
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
WSET
Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
WSET
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs rout Macon, 8-3, move into first place
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs hammered the Macon Mayhem 8-3 on Friday night at Berglund Center. Nine different players recorded two points or more for the Dawgs, led by Dillon Radin with four points and Nick DeVito, C.J. Valerian, Josh Nenadal, and Chris Vella with three points each.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WSET
Fabric and textile company to acquire HanesBrands Inc. facility in Patrick Co.
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Apex Mills, a specialty supplier, and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared towards industrial and technical applications, will invest $3.1 million to expand its East Coast presence by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County.
WSET
Taste of Virginia Expo and Market comes to Roanoke for free, family-friendly fun
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Association for Biological Farming is bringing a "Taste of Virginia" to Star City residents this weekend. On Saturday, the Taste of Virginia Expo & Market will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Roanoke in the Crystal Ballroom. The event is...
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
WSET
Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is back for it's 55th year
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — For the 55th time... The rodeo is back in Salem. "High-packed, professional rodeo action that people are going to see each night," said Kevin DeBusk. An organizer for the event. This weekend the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo will bring back all the bull bucking, bull...
Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
