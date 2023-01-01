ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Vehicle fire on Karnes Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire threatening a home in Bedford on Friday. This incident happened at the 1600 block of Karnes Road. Due to the large plum of smoke seen from several miles away from the incident and the...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Henry County K9 retires after 6 years in service

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After six years on the ground serving his community, a K9 named Melo retired from the Henry County Sheriff's Office. The partner of Sergeant Sara Munn for the past four years, Melo was born in Germany in 2015. He's been serving Henry County since he was about a year old.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WRIC - ABC 8News

Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and […]
PENHOOK, VA
WSET

Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs rout Macon, 8-3, move into first place

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs hammered the Macon Mayhem 8-3 on Friday night at Berglund Center. Nine different players recorded two points or more for the Dawgs, led by Dillon Radin with four points and Nick DeVito, C.J. Valerian, Josh Nenadal, and Chris Vella with three points each.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is back for it's 55th year

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — For the 55th time... The rodeo is back in Salem. "High-packed, professional rodeo action that people are going to see each night," said Kevin DeBusk. An organizer for the event. This weekend the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo will bring back all the bull bucking, bull...
SALEM, VA
WVNS

Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy