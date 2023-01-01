Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Lots of players have made moves this offseason so far including former Dodgers outfielder, Billy McKinney
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Yardbarker
Yankees ink exciting veteran outfielder to MiLB deal for 2023
As the Yankees continue to add to their MiLB depth, they’ve picked up another outfield bat from the left-handed side who could provide a spark off the bench for the team if he makes the MLB roster. 31-year-old Rafael Ortega had a solid stint with the Chicago Cubs between 2021 and 2022, slashing .265/.344/.408 with a 108 wRC+ in 221 games, serving mostly as a platoon bat against RHP. He’s the second left-handed bat they’ve signed to a MiLB deal in the last week, joining Willie Calhoun in that regard.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round draft choice from 2022 making waves
Spencer Jones is already beginning to make a name for himself with the Yankees, and the baseball world is taking notice. Though FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees haven’t been released yet, Baseball Prospectus’ have, and in a rather surprising move, they’ve ranked Jones higher than Jasson Dominguez (No. 3 in the organization, No. 4 in the organization).
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Former Angels First-Round Pick Among 'Low-Risk, High Reward' Trade Targets
He has to break out at some point, right?
FOX Sports
MLB free agency: Five rebound candidates on new teams
By the time the holidays rolled around, there weren’t many free-agent presents left to place in suitors’ stockings. The top options this offseason signed their deals expeditiously. As of Thursday, 30 of the top 33 free agents (based off last season’s FanGraphs WAR totals) had already signed.
8 Former Detroit Tigers Players Find New Homes with New Teams
Eight former Detroit Tigers players have recently signed with new teams, including Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins), Niko Goodrum (Boston Red Sox), Sergio Alcantara (Chicago Cubs), James McCann (Baltimore Orioles), Tucker Barnhart (Chicago Cubs), Austin Romine (Cincinnati Reds), Grayson Greiner (Texas Rangers), and Christin Stewart (Chicago White Sox). These players include utility men, shortstops, and catchers, and they have all played for the Tigers in the past, with varying levels of success.
NBC Sports
New MLB Power Rankings highlight Red Sox' depressing AL East reality
The 2023 Boston Red Sox face a bit of a predicament. Not only is their roster far from that of a postseason contender, but they'll also have to play in what could be the best division in Major League Baseball. MLB.com's Alyson Footer recently released the site's first MLB Power...
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
Yardbarker
The Rangers Have Quickly Revamped Their Rotation
Last offseason, the Texas Rangers forked over millions of dollars to improve their offense. They signed Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Kole Calhoun. They still finished 68-94 in 2022, which prompted some changes in the dugout and at the front office level. This offseason, however, they focused on adding pitching...
theScore
Bruins' Swayman puts Ortiz, Williams on mask for Winter Classic at Fenway
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is paying respect to some Fenway legends. When the Bruins take the ice for Monday's Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swayman will wear a mask featuring Boston Red Sox icons David Ortiz, Ted Williams, and Curt Schilling. Ortiz was inducted into the Hall...
KBUR
Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers agree to 1-year, $17.5M deal
Third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration on Tuesday. Devers, 26, is set to reach free agency following the 2023 season, but sources say the Red Sox are motivated to strike a deal that would keep Devers in Boston uniform for years to come.
