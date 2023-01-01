ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training

The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees ink exciting veteran outfielder to MiLB deal for 2023

As the Yankees continue to add to their MiLB depth, they’ve picked up another outfield bat from the left-handed side who could provide a spark off the bench for the team if he makes the MLB roster. 31-year-old Rafael Ortega had a solid stint with the Chicago Cubs between 2021 and 2022, slashing .265/.344/.408 with a 108 wRC+ in 221 games, serving mostly as a platoon bat against RHP. He’s the second left-handed bat they’ve signed to a MiLB deal in the last week, joining Willie Calhoun in that regard.
Yankees’ 1st round draft choice from 2022 making waves

Spencer Jones is already beginning to make a name for himself with the Yankees, and the baseball world is taking notice. Though FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees haven’t been released yet, Baseball Prospectus’ have, and in a rather surprising move, they’ve ranked Jones higher than Jasson Dominguez (No. 3 in the organization, No. 4 in the organization).
MLB free agency: Five rebound candidates on new teams

By the time the holidays rolled around, there weren’t many free-agent presents left to place in suitors’ stockings. The top options this offseason signed their deals expeditiously. As of Thursday, 30 of the top 33 free agents (based off last season’s FanGraphs WAR totals) had already signed.
8 Former Detroit Tigers Players Find New Homes with New Teams

Eight former Detroit Tigers players have recently signed with new teams, including Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins), Niko Goodrum (Boston Red Sox), Sergio Alcantara (Chicago Cubs), James McCann (Baltimore Orioles), Tucker Barnhart (Chicago Cubs), Austin Romine (Cincinnati Reds), Grayson Greiner (Texas Rangers), and Christin Stewart (Chicago White Sox). These players include utility men, shortstops, and catchers, and they have all played for the Tigers in the past, with varying levels of success.
New MLB Power Rankings highlight Red Sox' depressing AL East reality

The 2023 Boston Red Sox face a bit of a predicament. Not only is their roster far from that of a postseason contender, but they'll also have to play in what could be the best division in Major League Baseball. MLB.com's Alyson Footer recently released the site's first MLB Power...
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports

Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
The Rangers Have Quickly Revamped Their Rotation

Last offseason, the Texas Rangers forked over millions of dollars to improve their offense. They signed Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Kole Calhoun. They still finished 68-94 in 2022, which prompted some changes in the dugout and at the front office level. This offseason, however, they focused on adding pitching...
Bruins' Swayman puts Ortiz, Williams on mask for Winter Classic at Fenway

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is paying respect to some Fenway legends. When the Bruins take the ice for Monday's Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swayman will wear a mask featuring Boston Red Sox icons David Ortiz, Ted Williams, and Curt Schilling. Ortiz was inducted into the Hall...
Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers agree to 1-year, $17.5M deal

Third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration on Tuesday. Devers, 26, is set to reach free agency following the 2023 season, but sources say the Red Sox are motivated to strike a deal that would keep Devers in Boston uniform for years to come.
