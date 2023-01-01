ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta

Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta police arrest 19-year-old in deadly shooting

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting left two teenage boys dead at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex last month. Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department said Montavious Ferguson is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of one of the victims, 16-year-old Justin Powell. Ferguson is also accused of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted

EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
EAST POINT, GA
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday

A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fulton County Monday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 1559 Campbellton Road around 6:30 p.m. This is an active investigation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy