Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
19-year-old arrested in shooting that killed 2 teens in SW Atlanta
A 19-year-old was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, in a shooting that left two teenagers dead at a southw...
Two more New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire injuries reported in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Celebratory gunfire caused three injuries in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. In addition to the previously reported 17-year-old who was shot by celebratory gunfire in the vicinity of Underground Atlanta, another man was shot near the popular New Year’s Eve celebration as well. At about...
'I sat up and said 'No,' and he just started firing' | Metro Atlanta woman recounts night her ex ambushed her
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A chilling story of survival. A metro Atlanta woman recounted the night she and her boyfriend were ambushed while sleeping inside her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. "He just opened the door and started firing on us," Heather Quiggle explained. On Dec.19, 2022,...
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed several times, APD says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is in critical condition after police say someone he knows stabbed him several times. Officers were called to a home on Paines Ave. NW just before 7:30 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with several stab wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing charges in connection to a murder in Clayton County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called out to the 300 Block of Windemere Way in Jonesboro about a person shot. When officers arrived in this area, they found a young man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta
Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. Police said this incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
YAHOO!
Teen wanted throughout metro area arrested after police chase in stolen car in East Point
East Point’s most wanted person has been arrested. The East Point Police Department said 19-year-old Matthew Gaskins was wanted, and being investigated, by several jurisdictions in the metro area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just to name a few, Gaskins was being investigated by...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta police arrest 19-year-old in deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting left two teenage boys dead at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex last month. Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department said Montavious Ferguson is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of one of the victims, 16-year-old Justin Powell. Ferguson is also accused of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday
A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
fox5atlanta.com
Memorial grows for DeKalb County tire shop employee shot and killed on New Year's Eve
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Bond was denied Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Tires Plus employee as the worker test drove his car. The murder suspect said he thought the employee was stealing his car when he opened fire. The deadly shooting happened New Year's Eve...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fulton County Monday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 1559 Campbellton Road around 6:30 p.m. This is an active investigation.
Elderly woman killed after fire breaks out at Atlanta townhouse, officials say
ATLANTA — Fire trucks lined the street along Lakemoore Drive NE. The fire occurred at a three-story townhome Atlanta Fire officials said. Crews responded to the scene and a bystander, according to officials, told them that someone was trapped. Firefighters then focused their attention on getting inside the residence.
fox5atlanta.com
Cache of guns, ammo, and drugs found during NYE call, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - A shots fired call on New Year's Eve led to a major bust for the Atlanta Police Department. Officers were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. to the area of Rebel Forrest Drive and Redford Drive in southeast Atlanta. Police say the officer heard gunshots and saw up to 20...
‘Angel on Earth:’ Longtime girlfriend remembers man killed by DeKalb tire shop customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The longtime girlfriend of the Tires Plus worker killed on the job says it’s a shame such a peaceful person died such a violent death. DeKalb County police say 24-year-old Daniel Gordon was shot and killed by a customer who thought he was stealing his car.
Police look for hit-and-run driver who struck Henry County woman twice, leaving her for dead
HAMPTON, Ga. — A driver struck a Henry County woman, ran her over again, and then left her for dead. That driver is still on the loose. It all started with a horrific phone call from the sister of Jasmine Gibson. “My dad gave me a call around 7:30...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County man arrested for murdering mother of his children
ELLENWOOD — The suspect in a Dec. 30 murder has been arrested, according to Clayton County police. Johnnie Alston, 57, was arrested on Jan. 3 for the shooting death of Alicia Alston, the mother of his children. Police were called to Northwind Drive in Ellenwood Dec. 30 where they...
2 men wanted for stealing from Henry County cell phone repair shop
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a pair of suspects they say stole from a cell phone repair shop in McDonough last Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 28, at 3:15 p.m., two men went inside CPR Cell...
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
Comments / 0