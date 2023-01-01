Off-duty officer stabbed in domestic dispute shoots, kills stabbing suspect: Ranlo PD

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly domestic dispute involving an off-duty officer on New Year’s is being looked into by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Ranlo Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on New Year’s Day on Burlington Ave.

A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, officers said.

An initial investigation revealed an off-duty Ranlo police officer was in a domestic dispute when the suspect stabbed the officer multiple times, according to the police report.

Due to the circumstances, Ranlo PD turned the investigation over to NC SBI and Gaston County Police.

There is no mention of any charges and this is an active investigation. It is unclear at this time if the officer’s been placed on administrative leave. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

