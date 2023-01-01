ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Willie Fritz, Lincoln Riley talk Cotton Bowl matchup at NYD press conference

By Aaron S. Lee
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FM8x4_0k0KrcBT00

DALLAS ( WGNO ) — It was an early start on New Year’s Day for opposing head coaches Willie Fritz (Tulane) and Lincoln Riley (Southern Cal) on Sunday morning.

The coaches were front and center for media at the Cotton Bowl press conference just one day away before College Football Playoff Poll-ranked No. 16 Tulane (11-2) faces off with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 10 USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints’ Allen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints’ recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability to not only string together victories, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55

Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality John Osterlind has died at age 55, according to a social media post by Bayou 95.7. Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO. The radio station’s statement said...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022

NEW ORLEANS - In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge

With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy