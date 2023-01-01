ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.

An officer with the Aurora Police Department shot a man in the leg during a domestic violence arrest, according to a news release from the department.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road. Officers were responding to a 911 call from a woman needing assistance during a domestic violence situation, police said.

After officers arrived, they determined there was probable cause to arrest 38-year-old Juan Ruiz-Reta for domestic violence-related harassment and criminal mischief, according to the news release.

But as officers tried to place Ruiz-Reta under arrest, police said he was uncooperative, and another man became involved. Police said that man was shot in the leg by an officer.

A tourniquet was applied to the man at the scene by officers and transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) for the 18th Judicial District responded and will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Including Saturday's incident, there have been at least 67 officer-involved shootings in Colorado in 2022, based on tracking done by Denver7. That's nearly a 20% increase from the previous year, when 2021 saw 53 police shootings.

