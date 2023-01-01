Read full article on original website
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
Watch: Fans go crazy as Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in first Al-Nassr training session
It was first reported in late November that the star forward had agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr, though the financial details weren't finalized. That agreement came amidst Ronaldo's memorable, yet unsuccessful World Cup run with Portugal -- who was knocked out in the quarterfinals -- and just over one week following his fiery departure from Manchester United.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Ronaldo arrives in Saudi, says he’s come to South Africa
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has just completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, but made a slip up during his official presentation in Riyadh on Tuesday when mistakenly saying he had “come to South Africa.”. Perhaps the Portugal great was disorientated by the...
Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'
The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
BBC
'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move
Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. The Portugal...
FIFA president 'dismayed' by criticism, attempts to clarify photo: 'Pelé’s teammates asked to do a selfie'
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he is dismayed by the amount of backlash he received for taking a selfie near Pelé's open coffin at the public wake.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Played At Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium Before... And It Did Not Go Well
Ronaldo was part of the Juventus team that lost to Lazio in the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana final at Mrsool Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract includes clause which could enable Premier League return next season
The 37-year-old's contract at Al-Nassr includes a clause which could see him return to an English club on loan
Yardbarker
FIFA president proposes stadiums named after Pele in every country
"We are going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé," Infantino told reporters in Sao Paulo on Monday, via CBS Sports. "I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles. As FIFA, we will pay a tribute to the 'King' and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence."
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s major U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer exposed
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.
MMAmania.com
Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil, moves into Jose Aldo’s Florida home
We often get emails and tweets from avid followers of this website asking us to stick to the fighting instead of politics, but that can be tricky sometimes considering how deeply politics has infiltrated the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). It feels like it started when Donald Trump became...
