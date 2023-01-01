ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patti LuPone Hilariously Drops ‘F’ Bomb On Live NYE Broadcast: Watch

Patti LuPone isn’t censoring her language just for a little holiday! The iconic musical theater star, 73, was speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper when she let the mother of all profanities slip. Anderson appeared to be asking the American Horror Story actress about “Ticketmaster being sued over the Taylor Swift ticketing disaster,” to which Patti swiftly replied, “oh yeah, fu**.” She then hilariously stopped short, realizing what she’d said on air. “Whoops,” she shrugged, laughing. “Um, eff…uh, Ticketmaster,” she said.

Andy Cohen, who stood alongside the two holding an umbrella and witnessed the entire exchange, then quipped, “I didn’t do it, it wasn’t me. Ok. That didn’t happen.” Anderson chuckled at the shocking moment, as well.

As the clip hit social media, some fans were aghast, but more were delighted. “lmao she’s Patti Lupone. What is CNN gonna do?” wrote a Twitter user, while another commented, “You can do that when you’re a queen.” “She is, and always has been, AWESOME” reacted a third. Yet another admitted, “She was the best part of the 30 minutes I watched. Love her honesty and transparency.”

This isn’t the first time Patti has used colorful language in public. In May 2022, the Tony award winning actress lambasted an audience member for improperly wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. During a talkback after a performance of Company, she invited the audience member to leave if they couldn’t wear it properly for the protection of other audience members.

“Put your mask over your nose. That’s why you’re in the theater. That is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the f**k out,” she said in a revealing video taken from inside the theater. “Who do you think you are that you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vpa5s_0k0KrU4X00
Patti LuPone (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The audience member clapped back, saying “I pay your salary,” but Patti wasn’t having it. “You pay my salary? B******t. [Broadway producer] Chris Harper pays my salary. Who do you think you are? Just put your mask over your nose.”

