Buffalo, NY

8 Days of Hope partners with Bills, Sabres foundations in storm response

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 8 Days of Hope partnered with the foundations for the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres on Saturday to pack up basic necessities for those affected by the historic blizzard/

Volunteers from multiple local churches put together more than 1,000 bags with non-perishable food items.

It is all about giving back to the local community in the face of tragedy.

“I grew up a mile from here. I went to Bennett High School, I grew up in the inner city,” 8 Days of Hope founder Steve Tybor said. “When you see families struggling you want to give them a glimpse of hope, a glimpse of joy, a glimpse of love. These volunteers could be hanging out at home watching TV but no, they want to make a difference.”

Many of the items were given out on Saturday at the Faith Bible Tabernacle on Edison Avenue. Organizers say more than 500 families will benefit from the event.

The Sabres Foundation also made a $50,000 donation towards relief efforts, which was matched by the NHL.

News 4 Buffalo

