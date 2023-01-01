Read full article on original website
OG BiggCountry
3d ago
His only going to get a pat on the bacc, and release back to his parents that ain't watching him. This ain't nothing knew to me...
Mike Harrison
3d ago
how about public executions live on tv for these punks..no probation..no jail time..make examples so others do not copy. seems to work in the middle east..a little Arabian justice might do the trick here!!! our current form of justice is not working.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
WFMJ.com
Prison inmate from Cortland suspected of $1,000 shoplifting spree at Home Depot
A Cortland man who has already been locked up for more than a year has been transferred to the Mahoning County Jail to face allegations that he shoplifted more than $1,000 worth of tools from the Home Depot in Austintown. Austintown Police picked up 35-year-old Ryan Repko from the Trumbull...
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Man faces attempted murder charge after Albany police chase, shooting
A man was hospitalized, and faces several charges, after reportedly shooting at police vehicles and leading officers on a pursuit on Monday morning, according to Albany police.
hh-today.com
Underpass incident ends with a shooting
Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
Trumbull County man reports being scammed on Christian dating site
A 30-year-old North Bloomfield man reported being scammed on a Christian dating site.
KVAL
Police: Pursuit ends with shots fired in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Albany Monday, authorities reported. What started as a traffic stop for the Linn County Sheriff's Department turned into a chase. Officials say officers conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 34 when the suspect decided to...
OSP: Pursuit ends with troopers shooting suspect in Albany
An investigation is underway after a car chase ended with authorities shooting a suspect, Oregon State Police say.
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a...
philomathnews.com
Deputies arrest woman in Blodgett shooting
A 57-year-old Blodgett woman was arrested late Friday in the shooting of a 62-year-old man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced. Tina Gonzales-Ross faces charges that include attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, BCSO said. She was taken into custody at 10 p.m. Friday and lodged at Benton County Jail.
KXL
One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting
ALBANY, Ore. — Troopers and deputies chase a vehicle, and it ends in one person shot and injured in Albany. Oregon State Troopers confirm they were part of the officer involved shooting, which landed one person in a hospital. They say the person was shot late Monday morning in...
Lebanon-Express
Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
Police: Teenage suspects attempt to flee cannabis shop burglary in Portland
A pair of teens were arrested early New Year's Day after burglarizing a cannabis shop, according to Portland police.
WFMJ.com
Lamb returned to Niles Nativity, three people sentenced
A lamb taken from a Nativity scene has been returned to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, and the three people accused of taking the statue have been sentenced. Police were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report that two men and a woman were smashing items in yards along Vienna Avenue.
OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County
A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
kptv.com
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
Man chewed off part of 78-year-old victim’s face during Gresham MAX station attack, police say
A 78-year-old Hillsboro man was the victim of a horrific attack at a Gresham MAX station Tuesday morning when another man allegedly chewed off his ear and part of his face, police confirmed. The mauling was so severe that first responders at the scene could see the man’s skull, police...
Liberty woman accused of shooting girlfriend during argument
Tiffany Johnson was arraigned on a felonious assault charge.
Jury selection underway for man accused of attacking paramedic
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of attacking a paramedic who was treating him for an overdose.
