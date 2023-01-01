Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — A 21-year-old man became the 44th murder victim in Lexington just two days before the start of the new year. Two others suffered gunshot wounds, and no arrests have been made. “Everybody wants to devote as much time as they can to each case...
WKYT 27
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
WKYT 27
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
WKYT 27
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit. Lexington Police say the crash happened around 8:30. They say a car went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
WKYT 27
Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
lakercountry.com
Casey County man dies in weekend fire
A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles stranded in high waters
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was hectic Tuesday morning for many Kentuckians as flash flooding hit multiple counties and stranded drivers including Anderson, Bourbon, Franklin, Harrison, Scott, and Woodford. In Bourbon County, a school bus got stranded around 8 a.m. on the side of Silas Road. Chief...
wcluradio.com
Gena Faye Couch
Gena Faye Couch, 75, was born in Lexington, KY. The beloved mother of five, passed away at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY on New Year’s Day after a series of health issues. In the hours leading up to her death, Gena was surrounded by her children, their spouses, many of her grandchildren and loving family friends.
WKYT 27
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
WLWT 5
KSP: Man dies after being hit by truck on highway in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a truck on the highway in Henry County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP said it happened on Dec. 30 around 7:32 p.m. when they got a call about a person being hit by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block.
fox56news.com
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County
Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
lakercountry.com
Second escaped Casey County inmate apprehended
The second inmate that escaped from the Casey County Jail in December has been apprehended, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped from the Casey County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, and Mason was apprehended less than 48 hours after the escape.
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
WKYT 27
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
fox56news.com
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
fox56news.com
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
