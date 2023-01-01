ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Domestic-Related Incident In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate a fatal domestic-related incident at a home in Clinton Sunday morning. Two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They are identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Both decedents...
CLINTON, MD
Bay Net

Police Search For Suspect In Solomons

CCSO UPDATE – 11:30 a.m. – Police Activity on Dowell Rd has been cleared at this time. The suspect appears to be a white male with long red hair. Anyone seeing this subject or suspicious activity in the area should report it. The incident appears to be isolated...
SOLOMONS, MD
WJLA

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
NBC Washington

Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police

Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
CLINTON, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Northeast Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, NE. According to a press release, at about 3:42 pm, officers located 17-year-old Larelle Washington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead three days later at a local hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons

A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
CLINTON, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Man Sentenced For Second-Degree Assault, Weapon Charge

SUNDERLAND, Md. – On April 22, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an individual who had brandished a firearm at another individual in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, adjacent to Sunderland Elementary School. The complainant reported that...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Lorton man found dead in doorway; murder investigation underway

Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LORTON, VA
Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

Woman Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2020 Death of Yousuf Rasmussen

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before the Honorable Terrence McGann, a jury found defendant, Sophia Negroponte, 29, of Washington, D.C., guilty of Second-Degree Murder for the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen. Negroponte faces up to 40 years in prison and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 31, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Assistant State’s Attorneys Donna Fenton and Robert Hill prosecuted this case. They joined State’s Attorney John McCarthy for a news conference following the verdict today, along with Dr. Zeba Rasmussen who is the mother of the victim. Dr. Rasmussen read a statement from the family. The video of the news conference can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/hQqqnV19Ck/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Person of interest in custody following motel shooting in Charles County

Charles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a motel in La Plata, Maryland, according to authorities. The shooting occurred in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street, deputies said. Investigators took a person of interest in custody following the shooting, according to authorities. WJZ will continue to...
LA PLATA, MD
WJLA

17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
WASHINGTON, DC

