Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Domestic-Related Incident In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate a fatal domestic-related incident at a home in Clinton Sunday morning. Two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They are identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Both decedents...
Bay Net
Police Search For Suspect In Solomons
CCSO UPDATE – 11:30 a.m. – Police Activity on Dowell Rd has been cleared at this time. The suspect appears to be a white male with long red hair. Anyone seeing this subject or suspicious activity in the area should report it. The incident appears to be isolated...
Bay Net
Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Assault, Reckless Endangerment Suspect
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrant Unit as well as a joint U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking the whereabouts of Brian McCane, Sr., 37 of Lusby, who is wanted in connection with an assault and reckless endangerment that occurred on December 25 in Waldorf.
Bay Net
Second Man Sentenced To Life For First-Degree Murder In THC Drug Robbery Of High School Student
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, to life in prison for the First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
NBC Washington
Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police
Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
Woman hit, killed by driver reportedly speeding from Secret Service identified
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published before the victim's identity was released. Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a driver accused of speeding away from U.S. Secret Service late last year. On Dec. 30, 2022, two women were hit by a...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking The Whereabouts Of Burglary Suspect
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Randell Jamal Wright, age 34. Wright is wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Wright, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,. Cpl....
Bay Net
Narcotics Detectives Recover Fentanyl, PCP, Crack Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Newburg
NEWBURG, Md. – On December 29 at 2:15 p.m., an officer from the Traffic Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on Crain Highway in the area of the Maryland Welcome Center in Newburg. During the investigation, the driver, Corey Daniel Claggett, 43 of Temple Hills,...
Suspect in fatal crash after police chase previously convicted in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Court records show 35-year-year Spiros Stafilatos has an extensive criminal record in our area, including the 2020 armed robbery of the Shell Station in White Oak on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Stafilatos is the suspect police say is responsible for a wild crash near the […]
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Property Destruction Suspect At The Inn At Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a property destruction investigation. On Monday, Dec. 23, 2022, during the overnight hours, the pictured female met with someone at the Inn at Leonardtown. The female is suspected of...
Bay Net
Stray Bullet Found In Cafeteria Of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 3 during a lunch period, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified of what appeared to be a bullet lodged into a cafeteria lunch table. The School Resource Officer was notified and responded, and confirmed that it was a bullet. Upon...
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Northeast Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, NE. According to a press release, at about 3:42 pm, officers located 17-year-old Larelle Washington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead three days later at a local hospital.
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Sentenced For Second-Degree Assault, Weapon Charge
SUNDERLAND, Md. – On April 22, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an individual who had brandished a firearm at another individual in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, adjacent to Sunderland Elementary School. The complainant reported that...
Inside Nova
Lorton man found dead in doorway; murder investigation underway
Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Woman Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2020 Death of Yousuf Rasmussen
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before the Honorable Terrence McGann, a jury found defendant, Sophia Negroponte, 29, of Washington, D.C., guilty of Second-Degree Murder for the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen. Negroponte faces up to 40 years in prison and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 31, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Assistant State’s Attorneys Donna Fenton and Robert Hill prosecuted this case. They joined State’s Attorney John McCarthy for a news conference following the verdict today, along with Dr. Zeba Rasmussen who is the mother of the victim. Dr. Rasmussen read a statement from the family. The video of the news conference can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/hQqqnV19Ck/
CBS News
Person of interest in custody following motel shooting in Charles County
Charles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a motel in La Plata, Maryland, according to authorities. The shooting occurred in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street, deputies said. Investigators took a person of interest in custody following the shooting, according to authorities. WJZ will continue to...
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
