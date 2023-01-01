ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Hugh Jackman Jokingly Asks Academy Not To “Validate” His ‘Deadpool 3’ Costar Ryan Reynolds In Best Original Song Category

Hugh Jackman is starting off 2023 begging the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to “validate” his Deadpool costar Ryan Reynolds with an Oscar nomination. “Hey everybody. It’s 2023 and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year but recent events have made that impossible,” Jackman said in an Instagram video he shared. “Don’t get me wrong, I loved Spirited, it’s a great movie, we had a blast and the entire family watched it. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]. Obviously, I did The Greatest Showman with Benji [Pasek] and...
Stereogum

H.C. McEntire – “Rows Of Clover”

There are fewer more stereotypical tropes in music than the country song about a dead dog, but H.C. McEntire is not exactly a country singer, and “Rows Of Clover” is not your average fallen pet lament. McEntire says the track — the latest from her upcoming Every Acre following “Soft Crook” and “Dovetail” — is about the loss of a “steadfast hound.” It’s a hell of a song, a soulful folk-rock outpouring that builds to a slicing, moaning guitar solo over waves of tempestuous piano and grooving bass. And as McEntire’s statement implies, the lyrics are as deep and complex as the arrangement:
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Imagine Dragons

Originating from Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons has become one of the best-selling bands with recognizable hits “Thunder,” “Believer,” “Demons” and many more. They have nearly 50 awards to their name, including three American Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and several MTV Video Music Awards. Since its founding in 2008, the pop-rock band has released six studio albums, four of which have been certified platinum for sales of one million copies or more. While Imagine Dragon’s popularity is no secret, how they got the unique name remains a mystery.
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Stereogum

The Associates’ Alan Rankine Dead At 64

Alan Rankine, co-founder and guitarist of the Scottish post-punk band the Associates, has died. Rankine’s sons Callum and Hamish confirmed the news on their father’s Facebook page: “He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family. He was a beautiful, kind, and loving man who will be sorely missed.” Rankine was 64.
Stereogum

Stream The Debut EP From King Krule, Pretty V, & Jadasea’s New Band Aqrxvst

King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea have joined forces for a new project called Aqrxvst. They released their debut EP together a couple days ago, as The Fader points out, and the three tracks contained within are subtle, moody scrawls. Archy Marshall previously collaborated with Jadasea on 2019’s half-life EP under his Edgar The Beatmaker name. Check out the first-ever Aqrxvst EP below.
Stereogum

De La Soul’s Whole Catalog Is Coming To Streaming Services In March

One of the all-time great rap catalogs has always been missing from streaming services, but that vexing situation is about to reach its happy conclusion. Long Island rap trio De La Soul started off their career with a run of four back-to-back classic albums, and those albums have been out of the conversation, mostly because the group’s whole sample-heavy aesthetic has been prohibitively costly to clear. This March, however, the group’s entire back catalog will finally arrive on digital streaming providers — a re-release timed to the 34th anniversary of the group’s debut album 3 Feet High And Rising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy