Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
“We’re going to be a different band going forward”: Foo Fighters to continue after Taylor Hawkins’ death
Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will continue on as a band, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The surviving members of the rock group told fans that they will be continuing to make music as “a different band going forward” in a year-end message shared on Saturday (31 December).
Foo Fighters Pen Message to Fans About “Most Difficult and Tragic Year”
Rock’s biggest band the Foo Fighters wrote a heartfelt message to fans on Saturday (December 31) the “most difficult and tragic year” for the group. The note, penned on the last day of the year, is an obvious acknowledgment of the loss of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died earlier this year.
Foo Fighters close out a "difficult, tragic" 2022 promising to see fans "soon", admitting "without Taylor we’re going to be a different band"
Foo Fighters look ahead to life after drummer Taylor Hawkins' passing: "when we see you again - and we will soon - he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night”
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Watch Chris Stapleton Bring Garth Brooks To Tears Covering The Bejeezus Out Of “Shameless” & “Rodeo”
Chris Stapleton out here making grown men cry. Then again, it’s Garth Brooks we’re talking about here… the man cries at the drop of a hat. I mean, Trisha starts pulling a tater tot casserole out of the oven and you can already picture Garth attacking the Kleenex box like a rabid hyena.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Hugh Jackman Jokingly Asks Academy Not To “Validate” His ‘Deadpool 3’ Costar Ryan Reynolds In Best Original Song Category
Hugh Jackman is starting off 2023 begging the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to “validate” his Deadpool costar Ryan Reynolds with an Oscar nomination. “Hey everybody. It’s 2023 and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year but recent events have made that impossible,” Jackman said in an Instagram video he shared. “Don’t get me wrong, I loved Spirited, it’s a great movie, we had a blast and the entire family watched it. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]. Obviously, I did The Greatest Showman with Benji [Pasek] and...
H.C. McEntire – “Rows Of Clover”
There are fewer more stereotypical tropes in music than the country song about a dead dog, but H.C. McEntire is not exactly a country singer, and “Rows Of Clover” is not your average fallen pet lament. McEntire says the track — the latest from her upcoming Every Acre following “Soft Crook” and “Dovetail” — is about the loss of a “steadfast hound.” It’s a hell of a song, a soulful folk-rock outpouring that builds to a slicing, moaning guitar solo over waves of tempestuous piano and grooving bass. And as McEntire’s statement implies, the lyrics are as deep and complex as the arrangement:
Behind the Band Name: Imagine Dragons
Originating from Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons has become one of the best-selling bands with recognizable hits “Thunder,” “Believer,” “Demons” and many more. They have nearly 50 awards to their name, including three American Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and several MTV Video Music Awards. Since its founding in 2008, the pop-rock band has released six studio albums, four of which have been certified platinum for sales of one million copies or more. While Imagine Dragon’s popularity is no secret, how they got the unique name remains a mystery.
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
The Associates’ Alan Rankine Dead At 64
Alan Rankine, co-founder and guitarist of the Scottish post-punk band the Associates, has died. Rankine’s sons Callum and Hamish confirmed the news on their father’s Facebook page: “He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family. He was a beautiful, kind, and loving man who will be sorely missed.” Rankine was 64.
Stream The Debut EP From King Krule, Pretty V, & Jadasea’s New Band Aqrxvst
King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea have joined forces for a new project called Aqrxvst. They released their debut EP together a couple days ago, as The Fader points out, and the three tracks contained within are subtle, moody scrawls. Archy Marshall previously collaborated with Jadasea on 2019’s half-life EP under his Edgar The Beatmaker name. Check out the first-ever Aqrxvst EP below.
De La Soul’s Whole Catalog Is Coming To Streaming Services In March
One of the all-time great rap catalogs has always been missing from streaming services, but that vexing situation is about to reach its happy conclusion. Long Island rap trio De La Soul started off their career with a run of four back-to-back classic albums, and those albums have been out of the conversation, mostly because the group’s whole sample-heavy aesthetic has been prohibitively costly to clear. This March, however, the group’s entire back catalog will finally arrive on digital streaming providers — a re-release timed to the 34th anniversary of the group’s debut album 3 Feet High And Rising.
