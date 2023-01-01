Read full article on original website
New pier features aimed at attracting fish in Orange Beach
West side deepened for work boats, lighting and 24 reefs added at Waterfront Park. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The rebuild of the Waterfront Park Pier in Orange Beach has some added features that should help attract more fish to the area in the coming months. Local...
Waterfront Park Pier reopens in Orange Beach two years after Hurricane Sally destroys it
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– In September 2020, Hurricane Sally slammed the Gulf Coast causing widespread damage including to the Waterfront Park Pier in Orange Beach. More than two years after the storm, the pier has been reopened. Duane McDonough is an Orange Beach resident who said the city was devastated when Hurricane Sally took out […]
Gulf Shores Landfill phasing out operations beginning this year
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – For nearly 50 years the landfill next to Highway 59 in Gulf Shores has collected construction debris and large items in south Baldwin County. “Wood, metals, vegetation is primarily what’s in that landfill,” said Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman. But, starting this year the Gulf Shores Landfill will begin […]
Lott Rd. closed for ‘bridge replacement project’ beginning Thursday: AL DOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People traveling along Lott Road will have to find a new route beginning Thursday, Jan. 5 as the Alabama Department of Transportation undergo a “bridge replacement project,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile Traffic. The project will be between Malone Road and Gulfcrest Road. This will also be the detour […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County considering smoking ban in all public parks and beaches
Okaloosa County is considering implementing a smoking ban within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. During a Tuesday afternoon Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board discussed the possibility of a ban. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June...
niceville.com
Sidewalks taking shape on State Road 85 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalk construction is underway on State Road 85 north of John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Sidewalk construction is part of the State Road 85 Improvement Project from John Sims Parkway to north of College Boulevard in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said in an announcement.
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
Early morning fire in Fairhope caused by lightning: Volunteer fire department
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department said a fire at a Fairhope home on Nichols Avenue was caused by a lightning strike. According to officials, the fire broke out at 4:11 a.m. The homeowner said one resident was in the garage working out while the homeowner was asleep. She said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Injuries reported in Schillinger Road overturned firetruck crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:19 a.m. when the department was responding to an electronic alarm. On the way to the call, a ladder truck from Station 3 on Morris Hill Road was involved in a single vehicle accident on Schillinger Road, according to a Facebook post by the Semmes Fire Rescue Department.
Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores
An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
ssrnews.com
Holley-Navarre Fire Chief Retires After 40 Years
Chief Ron Norton has worked two decades for Holley-Navarre Fire District, including a dozen years serving as chief. Photo by John Starrett. Holley-Navarre Fire Chief Ron Norton during the December 20 Holley-Navarre Fire District Commissioners’ meeting announced his retirement effective the first week of 2023. Norton has been in...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
WEAR
UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 3-7
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
WEAR
Woman crashes car into front of Rent-A-Center in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A woman crashed her car into the front of a Rent-A-Center in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the furniture store on Mobile Hwy. near the Walmart Supercenter. A glass front door shattered in the wreck. EMS and fire crews are on scene...
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
Man riding bicycle hit by car, police looking for driver: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a person who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car early Tuesday morning. Officials said their officers were called to Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street around 1 a.m., Tuesday for a person who was hit by […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
Fairhope cancels outdoor weather siren test amid severe weather threat
UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): The City of Fairhope announced the siren test has since been cancelled “due to the possibility of severe weather tonight, we will no longer be performing the monthly weather siren testing.” The city said the siren will only be performed if a severe storm is approaching. FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City […]
