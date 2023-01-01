Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Showbiz411
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Anita Pointer, Founding Member of Legendary Pointer Sisters Group, Dead at 74
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita," the singer's family said in a statement Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the iconic Pointer Sisters vocal group, has died. She was 74. The singer died at her home on Saturday, surrounded by family, her publicist confirmed to Variety. "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace," read a statement from her four closest...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55
Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
Popculture
Marvin Gaye's Second Wife Janis Hunter Has Died
Janis Hunter, the second wife of Motown icon Marvin Gaye, died Dec. 3 at her Rhode Island home. She was 66 years old. In addition to her sister, Shawnn Monteiro, and brother, Mark Gaillard, she is survived by her children, Nona and Frankie, and grandson, Nolan Pentz. Nona Gaye released a statement, saying, via DiscoverMusic, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my mother, Janis Gaye. She was the most influential woman in my life and many others. I believe once you met my mother, Jan, she wasn't a woman you could ever forget. Every word from her mouth was from her soul. She never said anything she didn't mean. I know her drive and influence from the time she was 17 until the day she died was all about her family and family that extended beyond blood – brothers, sisters in every part of this beautiful and painful planet. Every day she was here, it was about the love she felt for her husband, children, grandson, and the friends she met all over the world.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
AOL Corp
Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Fred White dead at 67 – Earth, Wind & Fire drummer and ‘beloved bro’ mourned by his ‘saddened’ family and iconic band
LEGENDARY Earth Wind and Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67, his family confirmed. White's brother and bandmate, Verdine White, announced the news on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. He wrote of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer: "Our family is saddened today...
suggest.com
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner dies at 62 from metastatic colon cancer
Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of Tina and Ike Turner, has died at 62, his wife, Afida Turner, announced Friday.
Popculture
Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22
Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Comments / 2