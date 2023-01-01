One person died overnight when she was hit by two cars traveling on Interstate 25 in Thornton. The collision between the woman and the vehicles led to a shutdown of the northbound lanes early Sunday morning that lasted many hours.The crash happened at approximately 12:33 a.m. between 144th Avenue and Highway 7 near the interchange with E-470 and the Northwest Parkway. It remains under investigation by the Thornton Police Department.The identity of the woman who passed away has not been released by police, but they described the situation as follows: A ride share vehicle pulled over at that location and ended the ride because an adult female passenger was getting ill. The bill was paid and the ride share driver left. The female passenger then walked into the roadway. She was sideswiped by a pickup truck, then struck by a second vehicle.The first vehicle, believed to be an older dark-colored Dodge Ram, did not stop after the collision and it's possible the driver may not know that a collision happened.Thornton PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its detectives through Adams County dispatch (303) 288-1535.

