Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring...
SFGate

Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Wolverines basketball game score vs. Penn State: How to watch tonight

Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1) Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates). Game notes from The Associated Press: Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Michigan’s 81-46 victory over Maryland, pushing U-M record at home to 5-2. Michigan averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game. ... The Nittany Lions are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.8% from downtown. Michael Henn leads the Nittany Lions shooting 50.0% from 3-point range. Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.
ANN ARBOR, MI

