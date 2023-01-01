Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss
SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Fox cameras catch meme-worthy 49ers reaction to missed Robbie Gould field goal
49ers practice squad player Jason Poe was the internet's main character for a brief moment during Sunday's game.
Adam Vinatieri Shows Off Linebacker Physique in Viral Video
The former Colt and Patriot clearly has been spending time in the gym since retiring.
Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in...
Antics of Ex-Husky Erik Stevenson Anger West Virginia Coach
Bob Huggins says the guard will change his ways or leave.
Michigan Wolverines basketball game score vs. Penn State: How to watch tonight
Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1) Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates). Game notes from The Associated Press: Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Michigan’s 81-46 victory over Maryland, pushing U-M record at home to 5-2. Michigan averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game. ... The Nittany Lions are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.8% from downtown. Michael Henn leads the Nittany Lions shooting 50.0% from 3-point range. Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.
