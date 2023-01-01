Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 2022 with Sweet Duet at Home

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrated each other on New Year's Eve, sharing a video of a relaxed acoustic duet performance from their couch.

The couple, with Bacon on guitar, sang a personal rendition of Paul McCartney's song "Every Night," originally released on his debut solo album, McCartney, in 1970.

Bacon introduced the video by turning to his wife, who was sitting next to him on the couch, and saying, "Honey, it's New Year's Eve. What are we doing?"

Sedgwick replied, "I don't know. What are we doing?"

The Footloose star then started singing McCartney's song, with Sedgwick joining in with the next line.

Bacon captioned the video, "Tonight I just want to stay in and be with you @kyrasedgwickofficial and @paulmccartney. Happy #NewYearsEve everyone!"

As you might expect, many found the video charming, with one person commenting, "y’all making the rest of us look pathetic. 😂 happy new year. thanks for all the joy. ❤️."

Melanie Griffith wrote, "You two are so beautiful together!! This made me so happy! Happy New Year!! #beautifulcouple♥️."

"I love your love for each other ❤️❤️❤️," wrote another.

Bacon has been showing off his musical talents a lot lately, with another recent social media post depicting clips of himself (and occasionally Sedgwick and their daughter, Sosie Bacon) playing guitar and singing to his goats.

Some of the misadventures in the video included a goat chewing on Bacon's shirt, a couple of animals headbutting his shins, and multiple goats interrupting his songs by peeing.

The video caption read: "I present to you: The #GoatSongs Outtakes. What a year this was. It’s all easy listening until somebody starts peeing."

Actor Matthew Del Negro commented, "These are awesome!!!😂😂😂 I want more!"

"I enjoy your music but apparently the goats are trying to tell you something 😂," wrote another fan of Bacon's music.