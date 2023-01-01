ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RavenCountry

Calais Campbell, David Ojabo Inactive for Ravens

BALTIMORE — Defensive end Calais Campbell tested his injured knee before kickoff but he is unable to play against the Steelers on Sunday night. It's the second consecutive game Campbell has missed since suffering the injury against the Cleveland Browns. Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is also inactive. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had something of a pointed message in a roundabout way Monday when discussing the rival New York Giants. Saleh was congratulatory a day after the Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets coach went out of his way to note that... The post Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Playoffs be damned: Giants should go all out and beat the Eagles in week 18 (Opinion)

After six years and five head coaches, the New York Giants are back in the playoffs. This after beating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 in front of their screaming rejoicing fans who have suffered through it right with them. As great as that is, there is one other thing they can do for their fans; especially those who came out in the rain to see them on December 11. Beat the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Boys basketball season heats up

Last year we had a little bit of everything. The Archbishop Ryan High School boys basketball team became the first Northeast Philly team to make a Catholic League championship since North Catholic won the title in 2008. This year, the Raiders should once again contend for the PCL title. Father...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

