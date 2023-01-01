Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Commanders DT Daron Payne Addresses mad Fans After Jersey Swap With Browns Amari Cooper
Daron Payne addressed the jersey swap with Amari Cooper.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Former Eagles QB Nick Foles carted off in Colts-Giant game
Nick Foles lay on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium for several minutes while being treated by medical personnel after the play.
Eagles DE Josh Sweat vows to return this season after being carted off
"Thank you for your prayers and support. I'll be back this season!" Josh Sweat tweeted.
Calais Campbell, David Ojabo Inactive for Ravens
BALTIMORE — Defensive end Calais Campbell tested his injured knee before kickoff but he is unable to play against the Steelers on Sunday night. It's the second consecutive game Campbell has missed since suffering the injury against the Cleveland Browns. Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is also inactive. The...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans maintain hold on top pick, Seahawks have spot in top three
Week 17 of the NFL season is near completion. More than a handful of teams are out of the playoff hunt and others have clinched a playoff spot. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, total
The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Colts are a...
Trevor Lawrence, 2 other Jaguars sit out Tuesday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have withheld Trevor Lawrence from the first practice of every week since he suffered a toe sprain in Week 13 and that continued Tuesday ahead of the team’s Saturday showdown for the AFC South title. In addition to Lawrence sitting out the practice, the Jaguars also...
Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had something of a pointed message in a roundabout way Monday when discussing the rival New York Giants. Saleh was congratulatory a day after the Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets coach went out of his way to note that... The post Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL MVP slipping away from Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, insider says
Jalen Hurts to the rescue. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday when the New York Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles lost both of their games with backup Gardner Minshew in the huddle while Hurts recovered from a sprained shoulder. BUY EAGLES...
Playoffs be damned: Giants should go all out and beat the Eagles in week 18 (Opinion)
After six years and five head coaches, the New York Giants are back in the playoffs. This after beating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 in front of their screaming rejoicing fans who have suffered through it right with them. As great as that is, there is one other thing they can do for their fans; especially those who came out in the rain to see them on December 11. Beat the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Boys basketball season heats up
Last year we had a little bit of everything. The Archbishop Ryan High School boys basketball team became the first Northeast Philly team to make a Catholic League championship since North Catholic won the title in 2008. This year, the Raiders should once again contend for the PCL title. Father...
Comments / 0