CARLSBAD — A decomposed body was found on Dec. 31 in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, police confirmed. Officers were responding to a call of a shoplifter at Ralph’s supermarket at 7140 Avenida Encinas at 4:09 p.m. Friday when they found what appeared to be a homeless encampment with human remains in the brush area southeast of the shopping center, according to Lt. Shaun Lawton of the Carlsbad Police Department.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO