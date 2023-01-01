Read full article on original website
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
San Diego Humane Society dealing with 'unprecedented' number of dogs in shelters
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to help with what it says is an unprecedented intake of dogs across the county. This time of the year is usually considered a slow season but the shelter says it’s at over capacity. The San...
Local man saves neighbor from burning home
According to the San Miguel Fire Department, the house suffered major damage. Crews say 40 to 50-mile-per-hour winds made accessing and fighting the fire a challenge.
Euthanization of LA mountain lion highlights importance of preserving animals in urban areas
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The recent death of LA's beloved mountain lion P-22 is a reminder that protected spaces and crossings are needed to ensure the health and safety of urban wildlife in Southern California. A new exhibit, 'Caught on Camera' at the San Diego Natural History Museum highlights the use of technology to study animals roaming around the county in an effort to help maintain biodiversity.
Feeding San Diego’s urgent need for volunteers | Here’s how you can help
SAN DIEGO — While the holidays are over, the need for volunteers is growing at Feeding San Diego. The organization reports that they benefited from thousands of volunteers over the holiday season, but the number of volunteers has dropped in the new year. Feeding San Diego says their need...
NBC San Diego
Meet Mila: First Baby Born in 2023 in San Diego
At the stroke of midnight, a nurse gave birth to what is believed to be the first 2023 baby born in San Diego. Baby Mila was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to Dulce Robles and Michael Koesterer, according to Jennifer Chatfield, Director of Internal & External Communications at Sharp HealthCare.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Sheriff Captain Ricardo Lopez Promoted
Vista Station Captain Ricardo Lopez was recently promoted to Commander. His last day at the Vista Station was on December 30. Congratulations Commander Lopez and THANK YOU for your service to the Vista community! We will feature new Sheriff Captain John Boyce in an upcoming issue.
San Diego Channel
La Jolla teenager starts non-profit to help homeless children
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans frequently walk past people living on the streets. We’ve gotten used to it. But 16-year-old Kate Wharton grew up in Texas, and says she’s never seen so many people without homes. "It wasn’t normal for me," Wharton said. "I guess if...
Dogs Save Family from Spring Valley Fire, But Perish As Flames Gut Home
Dogs barked, alerting a family to a house fire that gutted their Spring Valley home early on New Year’s Day. The residents escaped the 3:20 a.m. blaze, but the two dogs panicked and hid, and were ultimately found dead inside the house in the 1600 block of Folkestone Street, according to OnScene.TV.
San Diego weekly Reader
Hillcrest squeezes in gay history and cheaper housing
As Hillcrest considers turning its core into a historic district, gays have lost one of only two sites dedicated to the LGBQT community. The planning commission voted unanimously last week to approve a development permit for a mixed-use project that will demolish the Albert Bell Building, also known as the Gayzette, at 3780-3786 5th Avenue.
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Zoo Safari Park Wins Big Award at 134th Rose Parade
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) took home an award — some would call it a birthday present — for their float featured Monday in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. The float, which celebrated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's 50th anniversary, and "50 years of...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter
The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
'Hike for Maya Millete' marks 2 years since Chula Vista mom went missing
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — This weekend marks two years since Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista. Her husband, Larry Millete, is charged with her murder. His preliminary hearing is set for January 11 in Downtown San Diego court. Maya’s family is sponsoring a hike in...
Coast News
Carlsbad police find body in brush near Interstate 5
CARLSBAD — A decomposed body was found on Dec. 31 in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, police confirmed. Officers were responding to a call of a shoplifter at Ralph’s supermarket at 7140 Avenida Encinas at 4:09 p.m. Friday when they found what appeared to be a homeless encampment with human remains in the brush area southeast of the shopping center, according to Lt. Shaun Lawton of the Carlsbad Police Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm
San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
San Diego Channel
Little Italy workers excited and concerned over minimum wage increase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All the employees here at Little Italy’s Food Hall will see an increase in their next paycheck. It sounds like a good thing, but managers say the money will come from the customers. These employees have a reason to smile even though they’re working...
northcoastcurrent.com
Authorities arrest former Encinitas mayoral candidate
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Encinitas mayoral candidate on Christmas Day on suspicion of domestic violence. Jeff Morris is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9 for an arraignment, authorities said. He has not been charged yet with any crime. According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office,...
iheart.com
Cruising Bans Could Become a Thing of the Past
NATIONAL CITY - The legal battle over cruising in National City continues and new legislation could soon help lowrider groups. Assembly member David Alvarez is drafting a bill that would repeal cruising bans statewide, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. This bill goes a step further than the non-binding resolution passed by the legislature last year, but it could require the approval of several committees before it comes to a full floor vote.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
