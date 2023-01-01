ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Euthanization of LA mountain lion highlights importance of preserving animals in urban areas

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The recent death of LA's beloved mountain lion P-22 is a reminder that protected spaces and crossings are needed to ensure the health and safety of urban wildlife in Southern California. A new exhibit, 'Caught on Camera' at the San Diego Natural History Museum highlights the use of technology to study animals roaming around the county in an effort to help maintain biodiversity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Meet Mila: First Baby Born in 2023 in San Diego

At the stroke of midnight, a nurse gave birth to what is believed to be the first 2023 baby born in San Diego. Baby Mila was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to Dulce Robles and Michael Koesterer, according to Jennifer Chatfield, Director of Internal & External Communications at Sharp HealthCare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Sheriff Captain Ricardo Lopez Promoted

Vista Station Captain Ricardo Lopez was recently promoted to Commander. His last day at the Vista Station was on December 30. Congratulations Commander Lopez and THANK YOU for your service to the Vista community! We will feature new Sheriff Captain John Boyce in an upcoming issue.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

La Jolla teenager starts non-profit to help homeless children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans frequently walk past people living on the streets. We’ve gotten used to it. But 16-year-old Kate Wharton grew up in Texas, and says she’s never seen so many people without homes. "It wasn’t normal for me," Wharton said. "I guess if...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Hillcrest squeezes in gay history and cheaper housing

As Hillcrest considers turning its core into a historic district, gays have lost one of only two sites dedicated to the LGBQT community. The planning commission voted unanimously last week to approve a development permit for a mixed-use project that will demolish the Albert Bell Building, also known as the Gayzette, at 3780-3786 5th Avenue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Zoo Safari Park Wins Big Award at 134th Rose Parade

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) took home an award — some would call it a birthday present — for their float featured Monday in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. The float, which celebrated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's 50th anniversary, and "50 years of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter

The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad police find body in brush near Interstate 5

CARLSBAD — A decomposed body was found on Dec. 31 in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, police confirmed. Officers were responding to a call of a shoplifter at Ralph’s supermarket at 7140 Avenida Encinas at 4:09 p.m. Friday when they found what appeared to be a homeless encampment with human remains in the brush area southeast of the shopping center, according to Lt. Shaun Lawton of the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm

San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Authorities arrest former Encinitas mayoral candidate

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Encinitas mayoral candidate on Christmas Day on suspicion of domestic violence. Jeff Morris is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9 for an arraignment, authorities said. He has not been charged yet with any crime. According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office,...
ENCINITAS, CA
iheart.com

Cruising Bans Could Become a Thing of the Past

NATIONAL CITY - The legal battle over cruising in National City continues and new legislation could soon help lowrider groups. Assembly member David Alvarez is drafting a bill that would repeal cruising bans statewide, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. This bill goes a step further than the non-binding resolution passed by the legislature last year, but it could require the approval of several committees before it comes to a full floor vote.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
OCEANSIDE, CA

