Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Shannon Sharpe berates Skip Bayless for refusing to take down Damar Hamlin tweet
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe returned to his Fox Sports talk show and berated co-host Skip Bayless when he refused to take down his widely criticised Damar Hamlin tweet.Sharpe did not show up for Tuesday’s Undisputed show following Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.Bayless, a sports pundit known for trolling athletes and giving outrageous takes, was widely criticised for a tweet he made after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.“[N]o doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of...
Lamar visits New Orleans after Johnson's 39-point game
Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans' 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Privateers have gone 3-3 in home games. New Orleans averages 17.7...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65
VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
