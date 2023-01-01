Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Look: NFL World Wants ESPN Analyst Fired On Tuesday
Some sports talk show hosts just can't help themselves when it comes to serious matters. On Tuesday morning, Bart Scott, who makes regular appearances on ESPN's First Take, spoke about the Damar Hamlin situation and he made it sounds like it was tee Higgins' fault for why Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control
The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl Mistake
Hopefully, the referee at the Rose Bowl saved his only major mistake for the pregame coin toss. During the ceremony, head referee Michael Vandervelde introduced Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as "Senator Mark Lewis." Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, were on the field as honorary captains before Penn State faced Utah.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills-Bengals Game
Monday night's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement this afternoon. League commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly spoke with both franchises today and informed each that the game will not be played this week and that no ...
Kayvon Thibodeaux slammed for performing ‘tasteless and trash’ celebration next to injured opponent
NEW YORK GIANTS rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is feeling the heat after his snowy celebration on Sunday. With halftime rapidly approaching during the Giants' 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, Thibodeaux slammed quarterback Nick Foles to the turf on third and four. After rolling onto his back, the...
Social Media Calls For Skip Bayless’s Firing After Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet
While Skip Bayless is known for his controversial sports takes, and for often ruffling the feathers of his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, the sports talk show host is now under fire for his insensitive comments regarding Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Shannon Sharpe Announcement
Shannon Sharpe didn't show up for this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Look: Damar Hamlin's Family Releases Statement This Tuesday Afternoon
The NFL world is still reeling from the devastating on-field collapse suffered by Bills' safety Damar Hamlin last night. With very little in terms of updates to this point, Hamlin's family has recently released a statement this Tuesday morning with the latest information on the heartbreaking ...
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines
Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Following His Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson. The NFC South franchise cut Batson on Monday afternoon, the team announced. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced. Batson was arrested in Georgia over the ...
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
