Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Football World Reacts To Message From Ohio State Kicker's Mom
Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal at the end of Saturday's Peach Bowl that could have sent the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship. While some fans may blame him for Ohio State's 42-41 loss to Georgia, plenty of others have shown understanding for the college senior missing a long kick.
Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
Look: Mother Of Ohio State Kicker Has A Message For Fans
Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes nearly upset the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown. The game came down to one final kick as Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard attempt in the final seconds. Unfortunately, Ruggles missed the kick wide left and Georgia won the game by a final score of 42-41.
Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter. After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first...
Look: Football World Reacts To Peach Bowl Officiating Mistake
Georgia beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday by the slimmest of margins. When a game is decided by one point, it's natural to look back at every single detail of the action to see if the outcome could have been changed. Ohio State writer Bill Rabinowitz tweeted on Tuesday what appeared to be a clip of a missed holding call on Georgia's first touchdown.
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
Unbeaten no more, No. 1 Purdue heads to No. 24 Ohio State
Top-ranked Purdue enters uncharted territory when it plays No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Boilermakers (13-1,
Former Ohio State Top 50 Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring
Second-year defensive back Jakailin "J.K." Johnson is transferring away from the Ohio State program. Johnson was a former top 50 recruit in the 2021 class. Johnson, a four-star recruit out of St. Louis, joined Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted recruit. He appeared in just two games (eight snaps) during his freshman season as he dealt with a shoulder injury.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Veteran Transfer
An Ohio State defensive player is now in the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has officially entered the portal. Jean-Baptiste finished with 19 total tackles (nine solo), four sacks, and one forced fumble this season. That comes after he compiled 14...
Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl was found dead Saturday in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Columbus. Around 3:45 p.m., Columbus police discovered the body of 15-year-old Unique Prater on the 1200 block of Atcheson Street after being alerted to reports of a dead body by a Columbus Division of Fire medic, according to […]
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
707K+
Followers
89K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0