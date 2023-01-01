When Food Stamps for New Mexico Are Scheduled To Disburse in January

SNAP, also known as food stamps , provides financial assistance to eligible New Mexico residents with low income and limited resources to buy healthy food. Benefits are distributed monthly to New Mexico EBT cards by the Human Services Department (HSD). Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.

The New Mexico HSD considers your financial information — such as income and what you own — when determining if you can receive benefits. You can create an account and apply, check, update or renew your SNAP benefits and other public assistance programs on the YesNM portal. You can also download and mail your SNAP application or visit the nearest HSD field office.

SNAP recipients in New Mexico can use their EBT card for discounts on certain products and services. For example, SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for $6.99 per month . Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums , aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

Even if you recently applied, you can receive a partial benefit the day after your application is processed. Afterward, payments are issued once per month. New Mexico SNAP benefits are distributed from the first of the month through the twentieth, based on the last two digits of your Social Security Number.

Here is the New Mexico SNAP schedule for January 2023:

SSN ends in : Benefits available : 11, 31, 51, 71, 91 Jan. 1st 01, 21, 41, 61, 81 Jan. 2nd 12, 32, 52, 72, 92 Jan. 3rd 02, 22, 42, 62, 82 Jan. 4th 13, 33, 53, 73, 93 Jan. 5th 03, 23, 43, 63, 83 Jan. 6th 14, 34, 54, 74, 94 Jan. 7th 04, 24, 44, 64, 84 Jan. 8th 15, 35, 55, 75, 95 Jan. 9th 05, 25, 45, 65, 85 Jan. 10th 16, 36, 56, 76, 96 Jan. 11th 06, 26, 46, 66, 86 Jan. 12th 17, 37, 57, 77, 97 Jan. 13th 07, 27, 47, 67, 87 Jan. 14th 18, 38, 58, 78, 98 Jan. 15th 08, 28, 48, 68, 88 Jan. 16th 19, 39, 59, 79, 99 Jan. 17th 09, 29, 49, 69, 89 Jan. 18th 10, 30, 50, 70, 90 Jan. 19th 00, 20, 40, 60, 80 Jan. 20th

Note: Your SNAP benefits may also be issued on a compressed staggered schedule. Call the New Mexico SNAP hotline (1-800-432-6217) for more information.

You can use your SNAP EBT card at grocery stores and some retailers across the country. You can also use your card whenever you see the Quest logo. You can also stretch your SNAP dollars at farmers’ markets that participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program. When you use your EBT card at participating markets, you will receive that same amount in DUFB to buy locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In New Mexico, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program .

