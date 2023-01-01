ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

When Food Stamps for New Mexico Are Scheduled To Disburse in January

By Josephine Nesbit
 3 days ago
SNAP, also known as food stamps , provides financial assistance to eligible New Mexico residents with low income and limited resources to buy healthy food. Benefits are distributed monthly to New Mexico EBT cards by the Human Services Department (HSD). Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.

The New Mexico HSD considers your financial information — such as income and what you own — when determining if you can receive benefits. You can create an account and apply, check, update or renew your SNAP benefits and other public assistance programs on the YesNM portal. You can also download and mail your SNAP application or visit the nearest HSD field office.

SNAP recipients in New Mexico can use their EBT card for discounts on certain products and services. For example, SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for $6.99 per month . Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums , aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

Even if you recently applied, you can receive a partial benefit the day after your application is processed. Afterward, payments are issued once per month. New Mexico SNAP benefits are distributed from the first of the month through the twentieth, based on the last two digits of your Social Security Number.

Here is the New Mexico SNAP schedule for January 2023:

SSN ends in : Benefits available :
11, 31, 51, 71, 91 Jan. 1st
01, 21, 41, 61, 81 Jan. 2nd
12, 32, 52, 72, 92 Jan. 3rd
02, 22, 42, 62, 82 Jan. 4th
13, 33, 53, 73, 93 Jan. 5th
03, 23, 43, 63, 83 Jan. 6th
14, 34, 54, 74, 94 Jan. 7th
04, 24, 44, 64, 84 Jan. 8th
15, 35, 55, 75, 95 Jan. 9th
05, 25, 45, 65, 85 Jan. 10th
16, 36, 56, 76, 96 Jan. 11th
06, 26, 46, 66, 86 Jan. 12th
17, 37, 57, 77, 97 Jan. 13th
07, 27, 47, 67, 87 Jan. 14th
18, 38, 58, 78, 98 Jan. 15th
08, 28, 48, 68, 88 Jan. 16th
19, 39, 59, 79, 99 Jan. 17th
09, 29, 49, 69, 89 Jan. 18th
10, 30, 50, 70, 90 Jan. 19th
00, 20, 40, 60, 80 Jan. 20th

Note: Your SNAP benefits may also be issued on a compressed staggered schedule. Call the New Mexico SNAP hotline (1-800-432-6217) for more information.

You can use your SNAP EBT card at grocery stores and some retailers across the country. You can also use your card whenever you see the Quest logo. You can also stretch your SNAP dollars at farmers’ markets that participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program. When you use your EBT card at participating markets, you will receive that same amount in DUFB to buy locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In New Mexico, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program .

Comments / 20

Angela Legarreta
2d ago

really what about the elderly, all I see the state doing is rewarding the free loaders and breeders, my neighbor and myself are the only 2 women working in our park, one keeps having kids she has 6 and no husband but different men are in and out every couple of months.and one other is being supported by the parents, he is on parole and is suppose to get a job.

Reply(6)
14
DesertKingKnows!
2d ago

Yea Lujan! Raise the minimum wage and give stamps and marijuana to the slovenly! What a great Liberal concept!!!!

Reply(2)
7
save America from nwo democrat
2d ago

this is reciculas, seniors for like a 8 percent raise, 3 people in nm on food stand already get around 700 plus a month...I work i for back on everything but not the state parasites plus the kids get free breakfast and lunch at school no wonder so many sell food stamps for 50 cents on the 1.00.... this is reciculas..

Reply(1)
3
