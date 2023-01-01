Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin injury: NFL cardiologist offers insight into what may have happened to Bills safety, what's next
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
Ravens vs. Steelers score: Pittsburgh stays alive in playoff race following Kenny Pickett's late heroics
The Steelers remain in the hunt for the AFC's final playoff spot. Ben Roethlisberger capped off his stellar 18-year career by leading the Steelers to a come-front behind win in Baltimore. A year later, Roethlisberger's successor, Kenny Pickett, led Pittsburgh to a dramatic, last-minute win in Baltimore that kept the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Set for MRI on back
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Greenlaw will undergo an MRI on Monday on the back injury he suffered during Sunday's win at Las Vegas, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. At the point of his departure in the second half, Greenlaw had eight tackles, marking his fifth game...
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win
Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Takes back seat in Week 17 win
Barkley rushed 12 times for 58 yards and caught two of four targets for negative-5 yards in the Giants' Week 17 win over Indianapolis. Barkley led New York in carries, but he was outgained on the ground by quarterback Daniel Jones (11 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns) and No. 2 running back Matt Breida (nine carries for 59 yards). Most of Breida's production came in garbage time during the fourth quarter as Barkley logged only one carry during the period. The 53 total yards were Barkley's fewest since he totaled 48 yards in a limited role against Philadelphia in Week 14, but the context was entirely different against Indianapolis as New York notched a blowout win to gain a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. On another note, Barkley's modest production pushed him to 1,312 rushing yards on the campaign, surpassing his previous career high of 1,307 yards set during his rookie campaign. The Penn State's product's bounce-back year and the Giants' surprising success this season has New York set on committing to the Pro Bowl back beyond this campaign, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and Barkley may get a chance to get some rest ahead of the postseason with the Giants having nothing to gain Week 18 against the Eagles.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient with target volume
Valdes-Scantling caught two of seven targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Broncos. There were numerous occasions where Valdes-Scantling had a chance to make a big play but was ultimately unable to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's at least an encouraging sign to see the deep threat drawing his most targets since Week 7, but it didn't turn into much tangible fantasy production. Valdes-Scantling could be an interesting deep fantasy option in some postseason leagues, but he doesn't possess much fantasy value in regular redrafts at this point.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Can't take advantage of volume
Wilson caught three of 11 targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. He was by far Mike White's favorite option on the day, but the QB's struggles led to a brutal line in the box score for Wilson. The rookie wideout is ending his first NFL campaign with a whimper, posting a 7-48-0 line over the last two games despite 20 targets, and the Jets' unsettled quarterback situation will make him a risky fantasy play in Week 18 against the Dolphins.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Disappointing numbers in blowout
Lawrence completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 152 yards and one interception against Houston on Sunday. Whether it was just an off day for Lawrence or maybe a vanilla game plan in a meaningless contest isn't clear, but the otherwise surging second-year quarterback presumably hoped to produce more with his playing time Sunday. Then again, the Jaguars won 31-3, so any lack of urgency from Lawrence and/or the Jacksonville playcalling would make sense. There will be a higher cost if Lawrence is similarly sluggish against the Titans in Week 18, but with the division on the line, the Jaguars will at least use their full bag of tricks, unlike against the Texans.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
Phillies' Vinny Nittoli: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Nittoli was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday. After Philadelphia acquired Erich Uelmen from the Cubs on Wednesday, Nittoli was the odd man out, losing his spot on the 40-man roster. The right-hander spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the Yankees' organization, but he did join the Phillies roster late last year. Nittoli tossed two scoreless innings with Philadelphia in September and could have a shot at joining the big-league roster at some point this summer.
Raiders' Darren Waller: Posts strong results with new QB
Waller corralled three of five targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers. Waller got the offense kickstarted with a 24-yard touchdown reception on the team's opening drive. The athletic tight end could have had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season had he not dropped a tough ball that Jarrett Stidham launched over the secondary late in the game. Nonetheless, it was Waller's best fantasy point output this season, and it came as the result of the coaching staff changing quarterbacks this week. The Georgia Tech product's deep-play ability combined with Stidham's strong arm could lead to more positive results against the Chiefs in Week 18.
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Picks up leg injury
Lockett sustained a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Jets. Lockett went to the locker room near the end of the first half and wasn't on the sideline after the break before the Seahawks revealed the reason for his absence. He was back in action Sunday following a one-game absence due to surgery to repair a broken left index finger, but that issue didn't force him to exit Week 17. If Lockett is unable to return, he'll finish with two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards.
Jets' Mike White: Rough performance in loss
White completed 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Making his first start since Week 14, White didn't look fully recovered from his rib injury and made a number of awkward throws that were well off the mark, although a Seattle pass rush that sacked him four times was also a factor. With the Jets now eliminated from playoff contention and White having posted a 0:4 TD:INT over his last three games, it's not clear who coach Robert Saleh will name his starting QB for a Week 18 trip to Miami.
