ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Video: Kevin Durant's Wholesome Reaction To A Young Fan That Said He's The GOAT Over Michael Jordan

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RD1t6_0k0KnI0r00

Kevin Durant wholesomely acknowledged a young fan who had a sign that said he's the GOAT over Michael Jordan.

Credit: Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Kevin Durant often gets a bit of hate from fans for being slightly unlikeable. KD doesn't care much for what other people think of him and isn't afraid to say so, either. His move to the Golden State Warriors is something a lot of people still haven't gotten over, and surely the fact that he regularly torches every team doesn't help.

KD is a beast, someone that probably doesn't get enough love for how good he is. He is currently leading the Brooklyn Nets to quite a bit of success. The team is fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Conference after starting the season shakily. Kevin Durant has been on fire, averaging almost 30 points a game on 56% shooting from the field. And as such, he's finally earned a huge compliment which led to a wholesome exchange.

A Young Fan Held Up A Poster Calling Kevin Durant The GOAT, And KD Acknowledged It

A young fan at a recent Nets game was spotted by the cameras holding up a poster claiming that to her, Kevin Durant is the greatest of all time. The poster even acknowledged Michael Jordan's status in NBA history as the GOAT, but the fan explained that her young age meant KD is the best according to her. Kevin Durant spotted it and acknowledged it, which was very wholesome. The video went viral on social media, and fans loved it as well.

"This is dope to see. Lol she gets it."

"She knows ball."

"This is amazing."

"Moments like this is what the NBA is all about."

"Kevin Durant is really likeable outside of his Golden State shenanigans."

"KD the GOAT scorer for me too."

"Dad was like 'ok hun put it down before it gets to MJ Fr.'"

"MJ bout to send her family a DVD box set of The Last Dance."

"Kevin Durant gave the perfect acknowledgement for that."

"Bro, this moment is great, but KD need to let that hair go."

"This exchange is the cutest thing ever."

Now, whether the GOAT conversation can include Kevin Durant or not is something many fans will have strong feelings about, but it's good to see kids that don't care about all that. Durant will surely go down as one of the best offensive players the league has ever seen, and at least to this fan, also the greatest to ever do it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 7

Related
thesource.com

Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
OK! Magazine

Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'

Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy