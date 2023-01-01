Video: Kevin Durant's Wholesome Reaction To A Young Fan That Said He's The GOAT Over Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant wholesomely acknowledged a young fan who had a sign that said he's the GOAT over Michael Jordan.

Credit: Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Kevin Durant often gets a bit of hate from fans for being slightly unlikeable. KD doesn't care much for what other people think of him and isn't afraid to say so, either. His move to the Golden State Warriors is something a lot of people still haven't gotten over, and surely the fact that he regularly torches every team doesn't help.

KD is a beast, someone that probably doesn't get enough love for how good he is. He is currently leading the Brooklyn Nets to quite a bit of success. The team is fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Conference after starting the season shakily. Kevin Durant has been on fire, averaging almost 30 points a game on 56% shooting from the field. And as such, he's finally earned a huge compliment which led to a wholesome exchange.

A Young Fan Held Up A Poster Calling Kevin Durant The GOAT, And KD Acknowledged It

A young fan at a recent Nets game was spotted by the cameras holding up a poster claiming that to her, Kevin Durant is the greatest of all time. The poster even acknowledged Michael Jordan's status in NBA history as the GOAT, but the fan explained that her young age meant KD is the best according to her. Kevin Durant spotted it and acknowledged it, which was very wholesome. The video went viral on social media, and fans loved it as well.

"This is dope to see. Lol she gets it." "She knows ball." "This is amazing." "Moments like this is what the NBA is all about." "Kevin Durant is really likeable outside of his Golden State shenanigans." "KD the GOAT scorer for me too." "Dad was like 'ok hun put it down before it gets to MJ Fr.'" "MJ bout to send her family a DVD box set of The Last Dance." "Kevin Durant gave the perfect acknowledgement for that." "Bro, this moment is great, but KD need to let that hair go." "This exchange is the cutest thing ever."

Now, whether the GOAT conversation can include Kevin Durant or not is something many fans will have strong feelings about, but it's good to see kids that don't care about all that. Durant will surely go down as one of the best offensive players the league has ever seen, and at least to this fan, also the greatest to ever do it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.