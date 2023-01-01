ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers

DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Shannon Sharpe berates Skip Bayless for refusing to take down Damar Hamlin tweet

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe returned to his Fox Sports talk show and berated co-host Skip Bayless when he refused to take down his widely criticised Damar Hamlin tweet.Sharpe did not show up for Tuesday’s Undisputed show following Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.Bayless, a sports pundit known for trolling athletes and giving outrageous takes, was widely criticised for a tweet he made after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.“[N]o doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of...
MLive.com

Michigan State reserve running back enters the transfer portal

After a resurgent season, Elijah Collins is looking to finish his college career at a different school. The Michigan State fifth-year senior running back entered the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Wednesday. He graduated in December and has one season of eligibility remaining due to the extra year the NCAA granted athletes in 2020 amid the pandemic.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

The Detroit Lions are still alive, with a future that looks brighter than ever

DETROIT -- James Houston became the first player ever with eight sacks in his first six NFL games, and now leads all rookies for the season even though he just made his professional debut about 5 minutes ago. Aidan Hutchinson added another half-sack too, and now has more interceptions than Sauce Gardner. Josh Paschal chipped in two sacks, becoming the third Lions rookie with a multi-sack game this season. The number of times all other NFL teams have combined to accomplish that feat since sacks became a statistic in 1982: Zero.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Filip Zadina approaching return as a new season

DETROIT – Don’t call it a comeback. Think of it as a start to the season. That is the approach Filip Zadina is taking when he returns to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, likely within a couple of weeks. Zadina wants to forget about how his season was...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions-Packers tickets at Lambeau Field: How to buy them for Sunday’s game

For the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, it’s come down to Week 18. Both teams are 8-8 and alive for the final playoff spot in the NFL. The Lions started the season 1-6 and have won seven of their last nine games. The Packers are riding a four-game win streak, including Sunday’s demolition of the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit, MI

