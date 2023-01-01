Read full article on original website
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Defrocked Catholic priest Frank Pavone speaks out: ‘Known' for decades that some bishops ‘hate’ pro-life work
Roman Catholic priest and vocal pro-life advocate Frank Pavone was interviewed following the Vatican removing him from the priesthood over alleged "blasphemous communications."
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Popculture
Marvin Gaye's Second Wife Janis Hunter Has Died
Janis Hunter, the second wife of Motown icon Marvin Gaye, died Dec. 3 at her Rhode Island home. She was 66 years old. In addition to her sister, Shawnn Monteiro, and brother, Mark Gaillard, she is survived by her children, Nona and Frankie, and grandson, Nolan Pentz. Nona Gaye released a statement, saying, via DiscoverMusic, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my mother, Janis Gaye. She was the most influential woman in my life and many others. I believe once you met my mother, Jan, she wasn't a woman you could ever forget. Every word from her mouth was from her soul. She never said anything she didn't mean. I know her drive and influence from the time she was 17 until the day she died was all about her family and family that extended beyond blood – brothers, sisters in every part of this beautiful and painful planet. Every day she was here, it was about the love she felt for her husband, children, grandson, and the friends she met all over the world.
Showbiz411
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Idaho murder suspect’s former student says behavior changed after slayings: ‘He seemed preoccupied'
Bryan Kohberger, a PhD student in Washington State University’s criminal justice program, was arrested for allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
North Carolina attorney shot dead by client at law firm
North Carolina lawyer Patrick White was praised for trying to stop accused shooter Francisco Cazarin Sanchez, who allegedly opened fire at the law firm, killing White and himself.
Immaculate Conception: Here's what it is — and what it isn't
The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic holiday celebrated worldwide. It commemorates the conception of Mary in her mother's womb; Catholics believe Mary was born without original sin.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Ben Carson reacts to name being removed from Detroit high school: Ideology trumping purpose of institutions
Former Health & Human Services Secretary Ben Carson sounded off Monday after Detroit's school board voted to strip his name from a school in the city.
Kamala Harris ripped for complaining about media coverage: 'She can't deal with the facts'
'Outnumbered' hosts responds to Vice President Kamala Harris complaining about her media coverage in an Washington Post op-ed which praised her 'excellent' year.
Some House Republicans concerned McCarthy speakership would continue 'past and ongoing Republican failures'
Nine GOP House members said Kevin McCarthy's election to the speakership could mean a continuation of past and ongoing Republican failures.
Georgia man on the run after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend; considered 'armed and dangerous'
Abdul Batin Rashid, 48, is on the loose after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend inside a home in Johns Creek, Georgia, early Monday, police said.
