Marvin Gaye's Second Wife Janis Hunter Has Died

Janis Hunter, the second wife of Motown icon Marvin Gaye, died Dec. 3 at her Rhode Island home. She was 66 years old. In addition to her sister, Shawnn Monteiro, and brother, Mark Gaillard, she is survived by her children, Nona and Frankie, and grandson, Nolan Pentz. Nona Gaye released a statement, saying, via DiscoverMusic, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my mother, Janis Gaye. She was the most influential woman in my life and many others. I believe once you met my mother, Jan, she wasn't a woman you could ever forget. Every word from her mouth was from her soul. She never said anything she didn't mean. I know her drive and influence from the time she was 17 until the day she died was all about her family and family that extended beyond blood – brothers, sisters in every part of this beautiful and painful planet. Every day she was here, it was about the love she felt for her husband, children, grandson, and the friends she met all over the world.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
