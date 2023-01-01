ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man

By Aysha Decuir
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that Williams had been riding his bicycle earlier that night in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 165. During that same time, Williams was struck from behind by an unidentified southbound vehicle. In the aftermath of the crash, the unknown vehicle fled.

The Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Williams dead on the scene due to fatal injuries.

A routine toxicology sample was taken and submitted for analysis. It is unknown whether impairment is suspected to have caused this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were unable to identify the model of the vehicle involved in the crash, but witnesses or anyone with information is encouraged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at (318) 345-0000 or their local law enforcement agency.

