Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
WGAL
Meet the first babies of 2023
EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
UPMC Children’s Harrisburg to host nurse job fair
UPMC Children’s Harrisburg will be hosting a job fair for nurses. The job fair will take place at the Brady Building Auditorium at 205 S. Front St. in Harrisburg from 8:30 a.m. until noon Saturday. 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Welcome/Registration. 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. —...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
local21news.com
Bus gets caught in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A South Central Transit Authority Bus in downtown Lancaster has gotten caught in a sinkhole in the areas of Orange and Duke St. in downtown Lancaster according to Commissioner Josh Parsons. Commissioner Parsons says the incident occurred at the stop light near the city's...
abc27.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
pahomepage.com
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster …. Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition Hearing. Extradition Hearing 2. Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County. Regional...
local21news.com
York City PD inducts 12 new officers to the force
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department (YCPD) will be swearing in 12 probationary officers Friday according to city officials. Officials say the ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at 101 S. George St. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. According to a press release by...
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations
WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
local21news.com
Ten people displaced after row home fire in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Ten people have been displaced after a fire in Harrisburg, officials say. The fire started just before 6:00 PM on Hummel Street in Allison Hill. Two dozen city firefighters kept the blaze from spreading. Crews from Harrisburg were assisted by other municipal fire companies.
local21news.com
Update expected from police in case of missing 19-year-old in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials for the Lower Windsor Township Police Department say Chief of Police, Jim Thomas, will be joined by the District Attorney, Dave Sunday, in a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide an update on Kadin Black. The conference will be...
House fire in Lancaster kills 2 teens
LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023
Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
local21news.com
Man sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death of 26-year-old Lancaster Co. woman
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to seven to 20 years in state prison for drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy, officials say. 31-year-old Jeremy J. Morant was convicted in October for selling fentanyl that caused Brittany Zimmerman's death on February...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Comments / 0