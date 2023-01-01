Read full article on original website
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!
(MARSHFIELD, MA) Pawsome news for furry friends & their humans living on the South Shore! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have revealed their 2022 fundraising totals and a possible opening date for the new dog park!
Watertown News
Watertown Community Conversations Hosting Facilitator Trainings
The following announcement was provided by Watertown Community Conversations:. Do you work together with others for the good of the Watertown community? Have you wondered how to bridge differences to keep good ideas flowing and dialogue going?. Then this training is for you!. Watertown Community Conversations (WCC), watertownconversations, a community...
The Swellesley Report
Sounding off on Wellesley pickleball noise
The increased popularity of pickleball in Wellesley has prompted various town bodies (Recreation, Natural Resources Commission, School Committee) to respond by making more court time available indoors and by carving out places to play on existing outdoor sports courts, such as at Sprague Fields and Perrin Park. The rise of...
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
Watertown News
Overnight Winter Parking Ban Back into Effect in Watertown
The City of Watertown made the following announcement:. Reminder, effective today, January 2, 2023 and continuing to April 1, 2023 the Winter Parking Ban is back in effect and strictly enforced. The regulation reads in part; “No vehicle may remain on any public way for more than one hour between the hours of 1AM and 6AM all days of the week.”
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
Exact date to claim monthly payments between $200 and $400 this week before applications close – when money could arrive
THE final days are approaching for Americans needing to act to claim monthly money between $200 and $400. Last month, Chelsea Eats, a universal basic income program in Massachusetts kicked off its second phase. The first round gave 2,000 households monthly direct payments between November 2020 through August 2021. This...
The Swellesley Report
Car smacks into utility pole on Rte 16 near Wellesley-Natick line
We received numerous reports Monday afternoon around 3:30pm of a single-car accident on Rte. 16 just past the Natick line in Wellesley. The car smashed into a utility pole, breaking it in half. Crews worked to repair the pole as the sun went down. The car’s airbag deployed and the...
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
No Tipping: Just Burgers, Fries, And Livable Wage At New North Shore Eatery
A new restaurant promises to not just take care of their customers, but also their staff, resulting in a different approach to dining that means customers are not expected to tip. The Cormorant is located on Merrimac Street in Newburyport in the building where permanently-closed Mama Dukes ope…
Boston Globe
A rising-star Boston chef debuts Southern Pines Supper Club pop-up
The last-Sunday dinner series celebrates Southern food and New England ingredients. A chef who’s been cooking in kitchens around Boston for a decade, Matthew Bullock premieres the Southern Pines Supper Club with a 2023 dinner series in Cambridge. Check out the Southern-inspired menu at Forage on the last Sunday of each month.
communityadvocate.com
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
Watertown News
State Legislature Allowing Watertown to Charge Developer Fees to Fund Affordable Housing
City officials will be able to charge new developments a fee that would go toward creating affordable housing in Watertown after receiving approval from the state level. The City Council requested special legislation to be passed that allows them to charge linkage fees of up to $18 per square foot for commercial projects over 30,000 sq. ft. that require zoning relief. In December the Legislature approved the legislation and Gov. Charlie Baker signed it.
Watertown News
Watertown Rec Offers Pickleball, Community Sports & Games, Open Forum
The Watertown Recreation Department sent out the following announcements:. Well wishes to you and your family for a prosperous, healthy, and happy 2023. Based on demand, the Recreation Department has added two more sessions of pickleball beginning Thursday, January 5 at the Hosmer School. If interested, please registered today. Here...
Watertown News
Watertown Man Arrested for Role in Fatal Crash in Rhode Island
A 25-year-old Watertown faces multiple charges after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident that killed a man on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Vincent, 25, of Watertown was driving in Lincoln, Rhode Island, when he lost control and struck an attenuator, according to the report by Boston Channel 25. The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.
