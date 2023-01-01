Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Whitmer schedules fifth State of the State address for Jan. 25
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is preparing her fifth State of the State address, which she will deliver to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature on Jan. 25. As she begins a second term as governor, Whitmer said the speech will lay out her plans to lower...
abc12.com
Gretchen Whitmer sworn into second term as Governor
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for her second term as the state’s 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years.
abc12.com
Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
abc12.com
Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
abc12.com
Michigan gas prices and taxes on the rise to start 2023
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gas prices are on the rise again to start 2023. Gas prices jumped 21 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan's average price for regular unleaded gasoline now stands at $3.20 cents per gallon. Still gas is nearly 30 cents cheaper than this time last month...
abc12.com
Mt. Morris residents frustrated with trash spillover from Dollar General
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents of a Mt. Morris neighborhood are getting fed up with the Dollar General on their corner. They say the store doesn't manage its trash properly, causing it to spill over to their yards. "You're sitting in your living room every day looking out your...
abc12.com
Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.
abc12.com
Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
abc12.com
Valley's Breakfast & Bistro reopens after flooding
CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clayton Township restaurant reopened Tuesday with an updated menu three months after sustaining heavy flood damage. Valley's Breakfast & Bistro had been closed since mid-October. The restaurant on Elms Road near Calkins Road has been able to retain staff over the past few months....
abc12.com
Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
abc12.com
Four pets die when mobile home catches fire in Genesee Township
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating a fire at a mobile home park that left four pets dead on Tuesday morning. The Genesee Township fire chief said crews responded to reports of flames at around 8:30 a.m. on Choctaw Street in the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
abc12.com
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Flint
Police arrested at 30-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Blackington Avenue in Flint left a 31-year-old man dead. Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase. Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he...
Comments / 0