ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Whitmer schedules fifth State of the State address for Jan. 25

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is preparing her fifth State of the State address, which she will deliver to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature on Jan. 25. As she begins a second term as governor, Whitmer said the speech will lay out her plans to lower...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Gretchen Whitmer sworn into second term as Governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for her second term as the state’s 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan gas prices and taxes on the rise to start 2023

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gas prices are on the rise again to start 2023. Gas prices jumped 21 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan's average price for regular unleaded gasoline now stands at $3.20 cents per gallon. Still gas is nearly 30 cents cheaper than this time last month...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Valley's Breakfast & Bistro reopens after flooding

CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clayton Township restaurant reopened Tuesday with an updated menu three months after sustaining heavy flood damage. Valley's Breakfast & Bistro had been closed since mid-October. The restaurant on Elms Road near Calkins Road has been able to retain staff over the past few months....
CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Four pets die when mobile home catches fire in Genesee Township

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating a fire at a mobile home park that left four pets dead on Tuesday morning. The Genesee Township fire chief said crews responded to reports of flames at around 8:30 a.m. on Choctaw Street in the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc12.com

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Flint

Police arrested at 30-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Blackington Avenue in Flint left a 31-year-old man dead. Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase. Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy