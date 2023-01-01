Read full article on original website
Interstate 44 narrows through midtown Tulsa for light maintenance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Interstate 44 will be narrowed through midtown Tulsa until Jan. 13 for lighting maintenance, according to the City of Tulsa. The left lanes of eastbound I-44 will be closed between the Arkansas River and Lewis Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday through Jan. 13.
Tulsa's first deadly fire of the year kills elderly, disabled man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department says a house fire in the 1200 block of North Vandalia Monday morning killed a man. Tulsa Fire Captain Brian Fields told NewsChannel 8 that crews responded to the blaze around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. Fields said a woman living in...
Humane Society of Tulsa helps rescue 60 dogs from puppy mill
TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is looking for forever homes for dogs recently rescued from a puppy mill. The Humane Society of Tulsa said the puppy mill had 60 dogs on site when their team arrived on site. Many of the dogs were pregnant, and...
2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
Holy Mass for Pope Benedict XVI held at Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bishop David Konderla offered a Holy Mass for Pope Benedict XVI at Holy Family Cathedral Tuesday evening. The mass began at 6:30 p.m. and all the faithful of the diocese were invited to join, the church said.
Restore Hope Ministries working to spread the warmth to Tulsans in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While the weather has warmed up over the past few days, winter temperatures are still ahead. Help make this winter a little warmer, and safer, for people in need. NewsChannel 8 has partnered with Restore Hope Ministries to help “Spread the Warmth” to families right...
Saint Francis welcomes its first baby of 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health System welcomed the first baby born in 2023 Sunday. The lucky baby was named Rhaine. The hospital wished her and her family many blessings in the new year.
Police arrest man on New Year's Day after short pursuit in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they were dispatched to a domestic violence call on New Year's Day around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had arrived at the victim's home and was threatening to kill her. The victim had a protective order...
Tulsa's first homicide of 2023 started as a family dispute, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa mourns its first homicide of 2023 just three days into the new year. Tulsa Police Department responded to shots fired at a home in north Tulsa early this morning to find one man with fatal gunshot wounds and one man, who officers later said was the suspect, with injuries.
Broken Arrow Police Department officer application opens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is looking to hire officers. To start an application, scan the QR code below. For more information, click here.
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
Saint Francis to host dedication of new Warren Clinic Owasso facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Saint Francis Health System will host community leaders, physicians, and staff for the dedication of the Warren Clinic Owasso facility. Parts of the clinic will be open in the afternoon. The facility is located near 116th Street North and Highway 169 and is...
Wild Heart Ranch mourns bald eagle who passed shortly after second rescue
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wild Heart Ranch is mourning Clay, the bald eagle Sunday. Clay had been rescued by the wildlife sanctuary twice after struggling to survive in the wild. Annette with Wild Heart Ranch did everything possible to rehabilitate Clay after he was injured in what was...
Sanitary sewer line work to affect traffic at north Tulsa intersection
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sanitary sewer line work began Tuesday at the intersection of North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street. The construction will affect traffic beginning at the intersection to to North Marion Avenue on East Apache. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on...
Man allegedly shoots, kills brother after family fight in Tulsa's first homicide of 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been shot to death just three days into the new year. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 12:45 a.m. at a home near East 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Nowata police officer struck by car while directing traffic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Nowata police officer is being treated at a hospital after being struck by a car on U.S. Highway 169 on Monday. The Nowata Police Department says the officer was helping direct traffic around a crashed truck when another car hit the officer. The officer...
City of Broken Arrow hopes to make Bluff Landing a go-to wilderness destination
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow announced it is working to develop Bluff Landing Recreation Area into a wilderness destination. A new feasibility study was approved by the City Council on Dec. 20. The development of the area is a part of the City's 2019 NEXT...
Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
Catoosa middle, high schools put on lockdown after report of intruder on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Catoosa Police Department said the middle and high schools were put on lockdown Wednesday. Police said they received a domestic call near the Catoosa Middle School campus. CPD says the suspect left the area and headed south from the location. "Because we were made...
