Ohio State

ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
ComicBook

Pokemon Explains Why Kids Like Ash Are Considered Legal Adults

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and despite it having tons of titles, much of its lore remains unaddressed. The games have touched on past events, but when it comes to the anime, Ash Ketchum tends to keep things simple. This means netizens have a ton of unanswered questions about his life, and now, a surfaced translation of the Pocket Monster light novel is addressing a major question...
game-news24.com

Latest Pokemon News: Fans adore Eevee rival as the bizarre Pokemon Go glitch takes Mewtwo into a berry

It’s been a great day. We have three more exciting things in the store for youan excellent idea, a glitch, and a very productive achievement. The idea that was a great idea is grounded in logic. After realizing that Eevee and its Eeveelutions make up half of all existing Pokemon-types, fans think it’s time to create a rival Pokemon that works for the same purpose to make up the rest.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Maya Devi

What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?

Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available

The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.

