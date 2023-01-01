Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address
Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.But according to numerous Russian outlets, almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address...
Israel's new government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court. Critics say the plan will undermine the country's democracy by giving absolute power to the most right-wing...
Iran releases prominent actress who protested executions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for expressing solidarity with a man who was executed over unrest linked to anti-government protests. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported Wednesday that Taraneh Alidoosti,...
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans a 3-1 winning lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. The teams were scheduled to play a later mixed doubles match.
Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown
LONDON (AP) — Irish regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for online privacy violations and banned the company from forcing European users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland's Data Protection Commission imposed two fines totaling 390 million...
French police raid struggling Angers' headquarters
ANGERS, France (AP) — Struggling French soccer club Angers said that its headquarters were raided by police on Tuesday as part of a large-scale investigation involving several clubs. The preliminary probe by the Bobigny prosecutor’s office, in the Paris region, aims at verifying information relating to dozens of individuals...
Bosnian ski resorts suffer as Europe sees record warm winter
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — The new year's festivities are over in Bosnia, and visitors to the country's winter resorts are packing to go home. Spring-like temperatures have left little or no snow on the mountains, and it's unclear when the next visitors will arrive. The small Balkan country of...
Ukraine says Russia plans tactical shift using more drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin’s war strategy. “We have...
