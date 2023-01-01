Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
Monday Night Football Betting: Can We Trust the Bengals as Home Underdogs?
A lot of playoff implications are on the line for Week 17's Monday Night Football matchup between two marquee teams. The 12-3 Buffalo Bills travel to face the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. A win for the Bengals clinches the AFC North and bumps them up to the 2 seed in the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (finger) uncertain for Sunday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (finger) is uncertain for Week 18 against the New York Jets on Sunday. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand after exiting last week's loss to the New England Patriots. His status for Week 18 will depend on if he can grip the football well enough to throw. Tua Tagovailoa remains sidelined with a concussion, so if Bridgewater is unavailable, Skylar Thompson will likely start for Miami in a must-win game. In related news, the Dolphins signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. James' availability versus his former team is currently in question after the Lakers' superstar was listed with left ankle soreness. Expect Austin Reaves to see more playing time if James is ruled out on Wednesday.
Kansas City's Mecole Hardman (abdomen) activated off injured reserve, limited on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has been activated off the injured reserve. With Hardman's 21-day return window coming to an end, Kansas City's wideout was placed on their active roster. Expect the 24-year old to suit up in Week 18 if he can continue practicing in some capacity.
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (knee) out on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Walker has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. LeBron James (illness) has also been ruled out. Walker's next chance to play will come against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
Juwan Johnson (quad) DNP in Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) did not practice on Wednesday. Johnson was held out of New Orleans' first practice this week after he suffered a recent quad injury. Expect Adam Trautman to play more snaps against a Carolina Panthers' defense ranked ninth (8.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends if Johnson is inactive.
Thunder starting Aaron Wiggins for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wiggins will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Wiggins' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
Devin Vassell (knee) unavailable Wednesday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) is out Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Vassell has been downgraded from questionable and ruled out for the third time in four games. Romeo Langford is expected to replace Vassell in the starting lineup. Langford has a 14.5% usage rate in...
Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (shoulder) limited on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a limited participant on Wednesday. While Wednesday's session was a walk-through, Hurt's limited participation is a encouraging sign towards a potential return from his shoulder injury. In a matchup against a New York Giants' defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks,...
Cody Martin (knee) cleared Wednesday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) is available Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin missed the last 37 games after playing 56 seconds in the Hornets' season opener. He will be limited off the bench after the extended absence, but Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is out Wednesday, so there are additional minutes available in the rotation.
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) probable on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets small forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale is on track to return after the veteran missed one contest with an illness. In 31.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project O'Neale to score 23.0 FanDuel points. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes...
Kawhi Leonard (illness) not listed on Clippers' Thursday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is on track to return after sitting out one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds,...
Derrick Jones Jr. (eye) available Wednesday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls small forward Derrick Jones Jr. (eye) is available on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Jones was added to the injury report on Wednesday morning with an eye contusion, but it was apparently a minor issue. Javonte Green (knee) is out Wednesday, so Jones could see additional minutes off the bench.
With Damar Hamlin situation in mind, how decision on Bills-Bengals game affects NFL
Damar Hamlin is No. 1 NFL concern at this point, but decision on suspended Bills-Bengals game will affect coming days in the league.
