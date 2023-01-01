Read full article on original website
BBC
Tournament of Champions in Hawaii begins 'significant year in men's professional golf'
Arguably the most significant year in the history of men's professional golf begins with a star-studded line-up in Hawaii this week. A mark of how the landscape has altered is reflected by the fact that this traditional new year opener on the PGA Tour has attracted eight of the world's top 10 players. The 39-man elite field is playing for $15m (£11.8m).
Jockey suspended for six weeks after horse dies in Perth Cup
A Western Australian jockey has been given a six-week suspension for his role in a collision that cost the life of racehorse Chili is Hot at the Perth Cup on Sunday. The incident renewed calls from some animal welfare advocates to end horse racing in Australia. Chili Is Hot, a...
Golf.com
Lydia Ko punctuates her incredible year with a glamorous wedding in South Korea
After a year in which Lydia Ko added three LPGA Tour victories to her resume, bringing her career total to 19, she now has a new title to enjoy in 2023: newlywed. Ko married fiance Jun Chung at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, on December 30th. Chung was by...
Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person
The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
golfmagic.com
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!
Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
Photos: TaylorMade's new Stealth 2 drivers added to USGA Conforming Driver list
The first Monday after New Year’s Day is always busy in the golf equipment world because the United States Golf Association and the R&A typically add several new clubs to their Conforming Driver lists. With the PGA Tour set to hold its first event in Hawaii starting on Thursday, manufacturers want staff players to start using the clubs that will go on sale in the days and weeks ahead.
golfmagic.com
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
LIV Golf questions that need answers in 2023
“Golf but louder” is one of a few slogans and catchphrases for LIV Golf, but lately the upstart circuit has been pretty quiet. After an eight-event debut season in 2022, the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-backed series will transition to a 14-event league in 2023 while keeping its signature format of 54-hole, no-cut events that feature team and individual competitions as well as daily shotgun starts.
Michael Schumacher’s son Mick posts emotional update about stricken dad on 54th birthday telling F1 legend ‘I love you’
MICHAEL Schumacher's son has shared a touching tribute to his F1 legend father as the stricken start turned 54. The seven-time world champion has not been seen or heard from since a horror ski crash back in 2013. His son Mick, 23, took to Instagram as the motorsport world marked...
Check the yardage book: Kapalua's Plantation Course for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Kapalua’s Plantation Course, site of this week’s 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, was built in 1991 – the first course designed by the now-famous architecture duo of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The mountainous layout is ranked by Golfweek’s Best as the No....
Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Tennis Star
The sports world is praying for legendary women's tennis star Martina Navratilova on Monday morning. Navratilova, one of the greatest players of all-time with 18 major titles, revealed she's been diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer. The legendary tennis star has Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer.
Rafael Nadal calls for United Cup overhaul after defeat to Alex de Minaur in Sydney
Rafael Nadal has called for an overhaul of the nascent United Cup competition as his Spanish side prepare for the second day of a dead tie against Australia. The new teams’ tournament debuted in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane this season but has proven to be more miss than hit with player withdrawals, a convoluted schedule, and ties that count for nothing.
Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Embarrassing Mistake
Player invitations for The 2023 Masters tournament have been going out over the past couple of weeks, with several prominent players - including some LIV Golf stars - showing off their invites on social media. But one notable player has been anxiously awaiting for his invitation, checking his mailbox every...
Brad Faxon, Smylie Kaufman officially join NBC, Golf Channel for 2023; new roles announced for other network talent
Last month Golfweek was first to report that Brad Faxon and Smylie Kaufman would be joining NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023 to fill the places of Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. On Tuesday the network made the move official. Faxon, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, will...
FOX Sports
A new year of elevated events start in paradise for PGA Tour
Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73. Prize money: $15 million. Winner's share: $2.7 million. Television (EST): Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Cameron Smith. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.
Masters mistakenly sends invitation to wrong Scott Stallings
The Masters sent an invitation to its 2023 tournament to the wrong Scott Stallings, mailing it to an amateur golfer in Georgia instead of the PGA Tour pro.
