KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
12news.com
Fire Department responds to fire at Westin Kierland Resort
Crews responded to smoke coming from the ballroom. The fire has since been extinguished.
ABC 15 News
Driver runs from scene after hitting motorcyclist near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police say
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday morning. The incident occurred between a passenger car and motorcycle at the intersection around 3 a.m., Phoenix police say. The driver reportedly got out of the car after the...
KTAR.com
100 guests displaced after fire burns through Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — A hundred people were displaced Sunday night after an electrical fire tore through the fifth floor of a Phoenix hotel, authorities said. Fire fighters responded to reports of a high-rise hotel fire around 7:30 p.m. near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Fire at Scottsdale resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Scottsdale resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and caused the fire.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled for Valley man after he was found dead
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after a man was found dead in Maricopa County, authorities said. Emidio Espericueta Gurrola, 77, was last seen near 11th Street and McDowell Road in October, the Phoenix Police Department said. Gurrola had a medical condition that caused him to...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
AZFamily
‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
ABC 15 News
Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot...
fox10phoenix.com
Weather a factor in west Phoenix crash that left woman dead, children injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and two children injured. According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Peoria man
PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Peoria man on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Arizona Department of Public safety said Peter Timmons Aynesworth, 75, was safely located. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KTAR.com
1 dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was killed and another is injured after a suspect shot at their vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and the I-10 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
‘Everything is trashed, it’s ruined’: Ahwatukee family loses everything in house fire
PHOENIX — Four days after celebrating Christmas, an Ahwatukee family lost everything they owned in a house fire. The flames broke out one hour after Joel Smith left for work on Dec. 29, near the Warner Elliot Loop and Equestrian Trail. “It’s a total loss they said,” Smith said...
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
AZFamily
Police: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after reportedly claiming he stabbed his girlfriend during a fight after she came at him with a sword in their Phoenix home, but police say the evidence at the scene does not match his story. On Dec. 30, officers responded to...
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
fox10phoenix.com
Gasoline tanker crash in Phoenix causes major fuel leak on roadway, driver severely hurt
PHOENIX - A car crashed into a semi truck carrying nearly 9,000 gallons of gasoline near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, leaving one man in extremely critical condition. Phoenix firefighters say the collision caused a 2-foot gash in the tanker, causing around 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel...
