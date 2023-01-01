Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it
Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
NBC Sports
Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan
It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s family says “progress appears to be made”
The information regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be limited. But the limited information from this morning is encouraging. Via Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Hamlin family friend and spokesman Jordon Rooney said that doctors got “promising readings” overnight regarding Damar, and that “progress appears to be made.”
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
NBC Sports
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
NBC Sports
Get to know Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell
With the Washington Commanders now eliminated from playoff contention and neither Carson Wentz nor Taylor Heinicke establishing themselves as the bonafide answer at the position, one quarterback has emerged as the starter in Week 18 vs. Dallas: rookie Sam Howell. Washington is expected to give Howell his first regular season...
NBC Sports
Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium
NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray...
NBC Sports
Wisconsin announces Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff
MADISON, Wis. — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell‘s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin. Wisconsin announced the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition
The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed...
NBC Sports
Armstead perfectly shades Raiders on Twitter after big win
The Raiders might have moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, but it always will be a Battle of the Bay when they face the 49ers. Although the unique rivalry doesn’t have the official title anymore since the Raiders left the Bay Area following the 2019 NFL season, that feeling for fans separated by the Bay Bridge remains. And it was very alive Sunday when the two teams battled it out in an overtime Week 17 showdown at Allegiant Stadium.
Next target for take-charge Rutgers: Maryland
Giant-killer Rutgers is drawing attention again. Just over a year after the Scarlet Knights toppled No. 1 Purdue, they pulled
NBC Sports
Eagles open practice windows for players on IR
The Eagles on Wednesday activated 21-day practice windows for starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, defensive end Robert Quinn and offensive lineman Brett Toth. This is a big step toward their returns to game action. Gardner-Johnson, 25, suffered a lacerated kidney against the Packers back on Nov. 27 and has been on...
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football suspended after Damar Hamlin’s injury
Monday Night Football was temporarily suspended, referee Shawn Smith announced minutes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest. He stood up briefly before collapsing to...
NBC Sports
49ers players send prayers after Bills safety Hamlin collapses
The hearts of 49ers players -- and the sports community -- were heavy Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. After assisting on a tackle in the first quarter, Hamlin stood up momentarily before falling...
NBC Sports
Eagles players send Damar Hamlin messages of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received messages of support from the entire sports world Monday night, including a pair of Eagles with close ties to the 24-year-old Pennsylvania native, in the hours after Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. The second-year player was taken to the University of Cincinnati...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots host five CFL players for free-agent workouts
The New England Patriots reportedly hosted five Canadian Football League players for free-agent workouts on Tuesday. Quarterback Tre Ford, defensive backs Tyrell Ford and Rodney Randle, and wide receivers Kurleigh Gittens and Kian Schaffer-Baker showcased their talents for the Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. With only one week left in the regular season, the team likely is doing its due diligence for the 2023 season.
