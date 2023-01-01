Read full article on original website
Germany Says EU Decisions Should Not Be Blocked by Individual Countries
LISBON (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that the European Union could no longer afford to have decisions blocked by individual member states. "Qualified majority voting can lead to fairer...results for all of us," Baerbock told a conference in Portugal's capital Lisbon. "We must be capable...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Zelenskiy: Russia Plans Protracted Drone Campaign to 'Exhaust' Ukraine
(Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
Soldiers' Widows Group Calls on Putin to Order Major Mobilisation for Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. Putin, Russia's 70-year-old paramount leader, is under intense pressure to...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Russian Anger Grows Over Deadly Strike
(Reuters) - Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes. DIPLOMACY. * Some protesters in Germany are calling on Berlin to reconsider its support...
Ex-Russia Politician Khasbulatov, Key Figure in 1993 Crisis, Dead at 80 -Agencies
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Russian parliamentary Chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov, a key figure in a 1993 power struggle that ended when tanks shelled the legislature, has died at the age of 80, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday. Khasbulatov, an academic from the southern republic of Chechnya, was elected chairman of...
Britain to Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group - Telegraph
(Reuters) - Britain will officially declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources. The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat,...
Russia to Sail Hypersonic Missiles Into Atlantic Ocean in Clear Affront to U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched a warship bearing hypersonic missiles into the Atlantic Ocean in a clear affront to U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invaders. [. READ:. Russian Setbacks in Ukraine Set Tone for 2023 ]. Putin made the announcement at a virtual event...
'Feels Like Summer': Warm Winter Breaks Temperature Records in Europe
LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year, bringing calls from activists for faster action against climate change while offering short-term respite to governments struggling with high gas prices. Hundreds of sites have seen temperature records smashed in the past days, from Switzerland to...
Israel's New Government Unveils Plan to Weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel's...
Emirati FM Meets Syria's Assad in Damascus in Further Sign of Thawing Ties
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received the United Arab Emirates foreign minister in Damascus on Wednesday in the latest sign of thawing relations between Assad and an Arab state that once supported rebels trying to overthrow him. The meeting addressed developments in Syria and the wider Middle East,...
Russians Furious at Commanders Over Ukrainian Rocket Strike That Killed Scores
MAKIIVKA, Russian-controlled Ukraine (Reuters) - Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest strikes of the Ukraine conflict. In a rare disclosure, Russia said 63 soldiers were...
Germany Lagging Emissions Goals Despite Renewables Boom - Think Tank
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's carbon dioxide emissions held steady last year, jeopardising its climate targets as higher use of oil and coal offset lower energy consumption and record renewables output, data from climate think tank Agora Energiewende showed on Wednesday. Germany's 2022 energy consumption fell by 4.7% year-on-year to the lowest...
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
Ukraine Says Russia Plans New Mobilisation to 'Turn Tide of War'
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts. Kyiv has been saying for weeks that...
South Korea's Yoon Warns of Ending Military Pact After North Drone Intrusion
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he would consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if the North violates its airspace again, his office said, amid tension over a recent intrusion by North Korean drones. Yoon made the comment after being briefed on countermeasures to...
Syria Opposition Uneasy After Turkish, Syrian Defence Ministers Meet
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria's political and armed opposition are urging their decade-long backer Turkey to reaffirm its support for their cause after the highest-level talks in public between Ankara and the Damascus government since the Syrian war began in 2011. Turkey has provided support and a base for political opponents of...
U.S. Embassy in Cuba Resumes Full Immigrant Visa Processing for First Time Since 2017
HAVANA (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Havana resumed full immigrant visa processing and consular services for the first time since 2017 on Wednesday in a bid to stem the record-breaking flow of illegal migrants from Cuba north to the United States. The embassy, which looms over Cuba's waterfront Malecon...
Biden Says He Was Concerned at How China Was Handling COVID
HEBRON, Ky. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was concerned by how China was handling the COVID-19 pandemic. China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and under represents the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said earlier in the day.
Brazil Markets Tumble on Lula's First Full Day in Office
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian markets delivered a withering verdict on leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first full day in office on Monday, after he pledged to prioritize social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption. Lula's decision to extend the fuel tax exemption, which will...
